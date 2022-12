Paul on Greaneteen

"He is fine after the Betfair Tingle Creek. He has come out of the race really well. He knows he's been in a race."

"We just got beat by a better horse on the day. Greaneteen was very impressive and looked well beforehand. I thought we had the race won jumping the pond fence.

"But Edwardstone was very impressive."

Paul is now looking at potential targets for Greaneteen: "Champion Chase could be the target and Celebration Chase at Sandown. The ground is always a bit quicker which suits him."

Paul on Henri The Second

Henri The Second won on Friday's Sandown card. And Paul sounds a happy note on this talented novice hurdler. Could we be seeing another stable star?

"The form of his debut at Chepstow worked out well, he came on forward mentally and physically and there is still lots of improvement to come.

"In the past we have won that race with See More Business and Neptune Collonges so if he is anywhere near as good as those we will be very happy."

Paul on Gelino Bello

Gelino Bello won a two-horse race at Exeter on Friday and Paul ponders his next assignment, saying: "The Kauto Star is a possibility against McFabulous."

Paul on his bumpers and two to watch

"Our bumper horse are going so well. Meatloaf won on Thursday, In The Waterside on Friday and Marvellous Mick won well on Saturday. They are the future.

"Captain Teague runs at Warick on Thurs, on Saturday Outlaw Peter will run really well if the ground stays good at Cheltenham."