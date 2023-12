Ditcheat trio will appreciate drying ground

No. 2 Wrappedupinmay (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

We were a bit disappointed when he was beaten by Dan Skelton's Deafening Silence at Exeter in November but the form looks smart now after the winner landed a strong Grade 2 at Sandown next time. Wrappedupinmay won his Point-to-Point and his first bumper, stays well and looks nicely treated off an opening handicap mark of 118.

No. 1 Solo (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He ran well on his return this season when second in the Haldon Gold Cup. He gave 10lbs to the winner that day, has come on for the run and will be suited by stepping up three furlongs in trip. He has plenty of experience over fences, enjoys racing right handed and is nicely treated by the conditions of this graduation Chase.

No. 6 Cap Du Mathan (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 133

He ran with plenty of promise when fourth behind Boothill at this track early in November when ground conditions were softer than ideal. He was still in contention two out before getting a bit tired late on. He just needed the run that day, and will be suited by the drying ground and the step up in trip.

No. 9 Blueking D'oroux (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He is an interesting contender and it's encouraging that two four year olds have won this race in the past. Trying this trip of three miles is a bit of a shot in the dark at this stage of his career and I'd be happier if he was a year older.

But who knows how good he might be? He's improving all the time, and galloped on strongly all the way to the line in winning the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle over two miles, three-and-a-half furlongs at this track a month ago.

No. 8 Red Risk (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He ran a cracker on his seasonal debut at Wetherby where he kept on in determined style to finish a close second behind Botox Has in the bet 365 Hurdle with two classy types behind him. That's really smart form. Red Risk was only just touched off in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in January and has the ability to run into a place.

No. 6 Flash Collonges (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 134

The more conditions dry at Ascot the better it will suit Flash Collonges who we expected to run a big race when he fell in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in April. He has been ready for a while and I've just been waiting for better ground for him. He'd prefer another half mile but is ready to go and it wouldn't surprise me to see him involved in the finish.

No. 4 Switch Hitter (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 135

I was pleased with his run into third place at Ascot ago on his first start this season. He is quite lightly raced, seems to have improved for the outing, is another who will appreciate drying ground and Freddie Gingell claims a handy 5lbs.

