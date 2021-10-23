Paul Nicholls: Shearer can score for me at Wincanton on Sunday

Aintree

Goes well fresh and track will suit

15:00 - Tamaroc Du Mathan

A brilliantly enthusiastic jumper he took very well to fences last season, winning easily at Wincanton before finishing second to Shiskin over Christmas. He then landed the Grade 2 Pendil Chase at Kempton without coming off the bridle. You can put a line through his last run at Ayr where all of ours badly underperformed. As Tamaroc Du Mathan goes well fresh and appreciates running on a flat track I'm hopeful of a tidy run from him at Aintree.

Strong stayer has been schooling well

15:35 - Gelino Bello

He is a good looking type who made the perfect start to his career at Plumpton in December before running very well when finishing third in a Listed bumper in February, staying on stoutly. He has always schooled nicely and is one I've been looking forward to running over hurdles. This trip of two and a half miles is the minimum for Gelino Bello who shapes like a strong stayer. He is in there with a chance.

Wincanton

Fit and well but needs to improve

13:35 - Deniliquin

Things didn't go his way last season on his return from a long lay-off. But he is still lightly raced and I am hopeful that the switch to fences can bring about some improvement. I'm putting on cheek pieces for the first time to sharpen his jumping. While he is fit and well he does need to improve over fences.

Lots in his favour

14:10 - Shearer

No. 2 Shearer (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.65 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

He is a nice prospect who showed plenty of ability in three bumpers last season. But for jumping the road crossing close home at Hereford he would probably have won on his debut and then impressed in victory at Warwick in December. He will love the good ground at Wincanton, schooled great at home in the week and has an obvious chance of making a winning start over hurdles.

Careers best needed to land this

14:45 - Rhythm Is A Dancer

He has taken to chasing really well and has been thriving on the summer ground. But there is a price to pay as he now has to give weight all round in the Desert Orchid Silver Cup. He is on a mark of 138 after winning three novice chases, is now hard to place and will need a career best to be successful in this. We will probably be sending him on holiday soon.

Decent chance with more improvement to come

15:20 - Montys Medoc

It took an age for Montys Medoc to get the hang of racing last winter before he finally came good on decent ground at Wincanton in April. He won again last month at Newton Abbot where he coped fine with easier ground conditions and I'm hopeful there might be more improvement to come from him as he gets stronger mentally and physically. Fair each way chance.

He'll love the Wincanton ground

15:55- Mon Frere

Although he is not the biggest he was progressive on the flat for Sir Mark Prescott and was rated 75 after winning at Chelmsford and Lingfield in 2019. He joined us in January last year, took to hurdling well and won nicely at Taunton in April ridden by Lorcan Williams. He probably wants further than two miles but he is only a novice until November 1 and will love the ground at Wincanton. I expect him to run very well.

Can win races of this mark if settling better

16:30 - Famoso

He was a bit backward last season and was undeniably disappointing in two bumpers, partly because he was too keen for his own good. But he started to relax a little with experience and the signs were more promising when he was placed in his last two starts. Famoso has progressed over the summer, has had a wind op and I'm hopeful that he can win races off his current mark of 111 provided he settles better in his races.

