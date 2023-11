Red Risk is an each-way chance

Couldn't be happier with Bravemansgame

Ditcheat star aims to win Charlie Hall again

No. 5 Red Risk (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

While he doesn't show you much at home I've learned that he is best fresh and he seems in good order ahead of his first start of the season.

He surprised me when he won at Newbury late last November and also when he came within a short head of pulling off a shock at 25-1 in the Lanzarote Hurdle. Only four of the 20 starters finished that day so he should handle the ground however soft it gets. He has a small each-way chance.

No. 2 Bravemansgame (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He enjoyed an amazing time last season and I couldn't be happier with him as he bids to win the Charlie Hall for the second year running. I was leaning towards taking him to Haydock in three weeks time for his seasonal debut in the Betfair Chase but changed my mind after all the rain we've had.

The way things are at the moment conditions could be bottomless at Haydock by the end of the month which would be far from ideal for Bravemansgame over almost three and a quarter miles first time out.

It makes sense to go for the Charlie Hall with only three opponents declared against him. He won this race easily a year ago and the race comes at the right time for him ahead of the King George V1 Chase at Kempton.

Paul's Best Chane on Saturday - Bravemansgame 15:00 Wetherby:

"He is doing everything right ahead of his seasonal debut."

