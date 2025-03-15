Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: All systems go for Outlaw Peter at Kempton

Paul Nicholls previews his Kempton quartet

Irish Hill will appreciate the drying ground

Outlaw Peter aims to triumph in race he won last year

I was pleased with the way she jumped and travelled through the race when she won tidily at Wincanton nine days ago. She now has a 7lbs penalty but she is going the right way, will love the ground and can hopefully be very competitive again.

He is very consistent and won for the second time this season at Warwick just over a month ago partnered by our claimer Jay Tidball who keeps the ride. Irish Hill is another of ours who appreciates drying ground.

He is back at a course where he excels, having won over hurdles here in 2023 before landing this race 12 months ago. He had a slight setback after he ran at Aintree in November but is fine now, has been ready for a while and this race has been the target for him for a while again. It's all systems go for Outlaw Peter.

He's useful and going the right way but found things were a bit tougher in deep ground in a Grade 2 hurdle at Cheltenham last time. He will be much happier with the drying conditions at Kempton against three opponents. He is then likely to join our team at Ayr in a month's time.