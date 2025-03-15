Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: All systems go for Outlaw Peter at Kempton
The Cheltenham Festival is over for another year but there is no let up in the schedule for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls who has a busy Saturday at Kempton and Uttoxeter. Below he previews his runners at the Surrey course...
Paul Nicholls previews his Kempton quartet
Irish Hill will appreciate the drying ground
Outlaw Peter aims to triumph in race he won last year
Betfair Saturday Horse Racing Superboost
On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50). On Friday we made it back-to-back Superboost wins as Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore steered Monty's Star home for a top 4 finish in the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup at 1/12.00.
Our hat-trick chasing Saturday Superboost sees Saint Anapolino need to finish in the top 3 in the 14:45 Kempton having finished in the top 3 on his last 6 starts. This has been boosted from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00.
*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Kempton 13:37 - Miss Altea Blue
I was pleased with the way she jumped and travelled through the race when she won tidily at Wincanton nine days ago. She now has a 7lbs penalty but she is going the right way, will love the ground and can hopefully be very competitive again.
Kempton 14:45 - Irish Hill
He is very consistent and won for the second time this season at Warwick just over a month ago partnered by our claimer Jay Tidball who keeps the ride. Irish Hill is another of ours who appreciates drying ground.
Kempton 15:20 - Outlaw Peter
He is back at a course where he excels, having won over hurdles here in 2023 before landing this race 12 months ago. He had a slight setback after he ran at Aintree in November but is fine now, has been ready for a while and this race has been the target for him for a while again. It's all systems go for Outlaw Peter.
Kempton 15:57 - Quebecois
He's useful and going the right way but found things were a bit tougher in deep ground in a Grade 2 hurdle at Cheltenham last time. He will be much happier with the drying conditions at Kempton against three opponents. He is then likely to join our team at Ayr in a month's time.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
