Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Fresh and fit Kabral Du Mathan will love the ground at Ayr

Kabrul Du Mathan has good chance in Scottish Champion Hurdle

Quebecois expected to run very well on ideal ground

Gillespie completes strong trio of Ayr Saturday runners

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

Team Ditcheat are heading north for the Ayr Scottish Grand National!@PFNicholls talks @BetfairBarry through several interesting chances across the two days... pic.twitter.com/wmKBiDmvAw -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 10, 2025

He's smart and has been unlucky not to win again since hacking up at Kempton in November. He was beaten a whisker in the Ladbroke Hurdle at Ascot just before Christmas and was again second in another valuable handicap at Windsor on ground that was softer than ideal.

It was then a toss-up between the County Hurdle or the Scottish Champion Hurdle and I decided to keep him for Ayr. He is fit, fresh, well and will love the ground.

He's useful, won easily on his hurdles debut and was then second in the Grade 2 Betfair Winter Hurdle at Sandown. He is wearing a tongue tie for the first time as he steps up to three miles which is definitely a plus because he has always shaped like a stayer.

Good to soft ground should be perfect for Quebecois who found conditions a bit too quick last time at Kempton where he made one bad mistake two from home which proved costly. I expect him to run very well on his last start before he goes chasing.

He's a lovely, big strong horse who won his bumper stylishly on his racecourse debut at Ffos Las four months ago despite being green as grass. His recent work suggests he has improved bundles since then so I am expecting him to be very competitive. This will be his last run in a bumper before he goes hurdling.

Best chance - Kabral Du Mathan, 14.15: "He has the form in the book and goes to Ayr in tip top shape."

Timeform Verdict

Kabral Du Mathan - 14:15 Ayr

Kabral Du Mathan won his first three starts over hurdles, looking a nice prospect when making a mockery of an opening mark of 123 on his return from 11 months off at Kempton in November.

The timefigure added substance to his performance - the second also won next time - and he has improved in defeat both starts since, narrowly touched off at Ascot and staying on from too far back at Windsor when last seen in January.

Kabral du Mathan purposely missed Cheltenham, so he arrives a fresh horse, he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and will love the track and ground.