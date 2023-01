Pic D'Ohry heads to the Betfair Ascot Chase

Perfect win for Pic

After Pic D'Orhy's victory in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, Paul exclusively informs Betfair's Barry Orr that he will be heading to Ascot for the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The eight-year-old won impressively from the front, only making one minor mistake four out, before winning by 16 lengths, with Clondaw Castle back in second, and Paint The Dream 20 lengths back in third.

The dominant performance thrilled the Betfair ambassador.

Paul says: "For some reason this year he's a much improved, stronger horse, he was imperious at Kempton."

"He will be heading to Ascot for the Betfair Ascot Chase and it'll be interesting to see if Shishkin goes there too - we're certainly looking forward to that race."

Four timer at Taunton

Paul landed four from four last Monday at Taunton, where noticeably Rare Middleton and Afadil's performances stood out.

Paul says: "Both are lovely horses. I got them out soon enough, as I'd liked to have had another months work with them but if they are going to do well in the Spring they are going to need some experience."

"Rare Middleton's only had six weeks of schooling, so they are both going to improve from those runs. They are going to improve enormously from what they did the other day and are potentially two very smart four-year-olds."

