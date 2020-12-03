Paul Nicholls: My Way to hit the right notes at Sandown on Friday

Sandown

Soft ground won't trouble brilliant jumper

12:45 - My Way

He was always doing too much in front in the Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton last month but was still bang in contention at the last before fading on the run in. Our promising amateur Angus Cheleda is good value for his 7lbs claim and gets his opportunity on the horse. I'll be telling Angus to take his time because it is a long way home from the final turn at Sandown. Soft ground will not be a problem for My Way who is a brilliant jumper of a fence. Good chance.

No. 5 My Way (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr Angus Cheleda

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 127

Nice horse with a big chance

14:25 - Sending Love

A wind op over the summer has helped transform Sending Love who bounced back to form with a highly impressive success at Ffos Las a month ago. I tend to blame myself for being too hard on him before his second start for us last March at Wincanton where he ran a shocker, way below expectations. I've been easier on him this time round, training him differently, and half expected him to need the outing at Ffos Las. The more it rains at Sandown the better for Sending Love who is in really good shape at home. He is a nice horse with a big chance.

Storm will relish testing conditions

15:00 - Storm Arising

He is another who relishes testing conditions and won narrowly at Lingfield last time, staying on stoutly. I told Bryony Frost to deliver him late and she did it perfectly. Storm Arising is now 4lbs higher which is fair enough. He seems to be improving and we are hoping he might be able to win one more hurdle race before he goes chasing, but if he qualifies for the Pertemps Final then we might have a re-think.

No. 4 Storm Arising (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 134

Exeter

One for the future

12:55 - Westhill

A big, backward type with a lovely jumping pedigree, he finished sixth in his only bumper at Ffos Las seven weeks ago and will have learned from it. He is ready to start over hurdles and is bound to come on for the experience. Westhill is one for the future.