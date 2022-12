Interesting prospect who is ready for the run

Cheltenham 12:10 - Ilico D'Olivate



He's an interesting prospect who was beaten in a photo finish on his hurdles debut at Compiegne in March. We bought him shortly afterwards, he has settled nicely to our routine and he is ready to start. I'm hoping he can make up into a useful member of our novice hurdle squad.





Won't want the ground to get too soft

Cheltenham 12:45 - Switch Hitter



He needed his first run of the season at Cheltenham early in December but travelled well and was prominent until tiring two from home. Switch Hitter has come on plenty for the outing and I am looking for better from him though he wouldn't want the ground to get too soft.





Trip and ground ideal for Monmiral

Cheltenham 13:20 - Monmiral



His jumping was very good on his debut over fences when he chased home Jonbon over two miles at Warwick in November last month. This race was the ideal choice for Monmiral with softer ground and and the step up in trip to two and a half miles very much in his favour. He is a high-class horse who has plenty going for him.





Il Ridoto will enjoy the ground

Cheltenham 13:55 - Il Ridoto



He finished a decent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in October and missed out when the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham was abandoned with the rest of Cheltenham's Saturday card last month. The three in front of him in the Paddy Power all had the advantage of a previous run and he would have been close but for making a mistake at the last fence. He has improved for that run and will enjoy easier ground at Cheltenham.





Sure to run his race

Cheltenham 13:55 - Simply The Betts



He gave David Maxwell a great spin in the Paddy Power. They were handy the whole way, in touch with the leaders before tiring on the flat after being hampered. Simply The Betts is one of ours who is still probably 10lbs too high in the handicap but he has won twice at the track and always runs his race. He is sure to give David another exciting ride.





Knappers Hill looking good at home

Cheltenham 14:30 - Knappers Hill



He has achieved so much already, winning nine of his twelve races but I wasn't in a hurry for him to take on Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas. The Grade 2 Relkeel was a more attractive option for Knappers Hill who stayed on strongly when successful over this trip at Chepstow in October and had the pace to beat Sceau Royal over two miles in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton. It's a shame the International Hurdle was abandoned last month because I fancied him strongly that day. But he remains in top form at home and looks great.





Should be competitive at the weight

Cheltenham 15:05 - Jet of Magic



He had useful form in the North in the spring before joining us, stays well and has been in decent form recently, winning at Hereford in November and then going close at Taunton a week later. Jet of Magic seems suited by soft ground, has a lovely, light racing weight, and should be competitive.





Expecting a good showing on step up in grade

Cheltenham 15:40 - Meatloaf



One of our smarter academy graduates he'd shown promise at home before he won readily at Wincanton on his racecourse debut a month ago. While he meets stronger opposition now he steps up in grade in this Listed bumper I'm expecting another good show from him.





Hugo should go close in novice company

Exeter 13:30 - Hugos New Horse



He needed time to mature but has repaid our patience by winning his last two starts and was strong at the finish at Sandown recently. He has a 12lbs penalty to carry now he is back in novice company but it doesn't look the strongest race and it makes sense to use the 7lbs claim of our promising conditional Freddie Gingell. Should go close.





Expecting an improved performance dropping back in trip

Exeter 14:05 - Lime Avenue



She made a bright start to her career with a runaway success in a bumper at Chepstow in October before finishing second on her hurdles debut at Wincanton in a race run in thick fog. You couldn't see a thing from the stands that day but Harry Cobden said Lime Avenue didn't jump very well.

However we were able to school for the first time this season on the grass on Thursday morning and her jumping was much better when she popped over sixteen flights of hurdles. I am looking for an improved performance from Lime Avenue coming back in trip.





Exciting prospect to run a big race

Exeter 15:50 - Wrappedupinmay



He is an exciting prospect who won his only Point-to-Point in Ireland by thirty lengths in April before we bought him privately when he was withdrawn from the Goffs Punchestown sale. Wrappedupinmay is beautifully bred and is very much in the same mould as Captain Teague who made a winning debut for us at Plumpton just before Christmas. I expect him to run a big race.





Time for Toothless to show his worth

Fakenham 13:10 - Toothless



He is bred in the purple being by the Derby winner Authorised and is a half brother to Alan King's classy dual purpose horse Sceau Royal. But it's fair to say he ran three ordinary races in France in the spring. As he wasn't quite right when he joined us we gave him plenty of time and he has improved massively over the last two months. Now it is time for him to show what he is made off on the racecourse.





Irish Hill all the better for summer holiday

Fakenham 14:55 - Irish Hill



He earned a break after a busy period on the flat in France and then running consistently for us during his first season over hurdles. Irish Hill's summer holiday has done him the world of good and he is now up to a handicap mark of 122 after going close at Fontwell before winning decisively at Taunton. This valuable handicap has been his target ever since then.





