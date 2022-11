Milan Bridge has sound claims after schooling well

Saint Calvados is fresh and well for new owner

Two nice prospects in the bumper

Work in progress but will enjoy the conditions

12:20 - Ivaldi

He needed his first run for us at Newton Abbot just over a month ago where he was a a bit keen and green before tiring late on. He is a work in progress, will appreciate the easier conditions underfoot and will be suited by stepping up to two miles, five and a half furlongs.

Sound claims on chasing debut

12:55 - Milan Bridge

No. 2 Milan Bridge (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Tom Buckley

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 132

I was very pleased with his run into second place behind Remastered over hurdles at Aintree a fortnight ago. That should have put him spot on for his first start over fences at Ascot. He was always going to make a chaser, has done plenty of schooling at home and has a nice racing weight. He looks to have sound claims in this.

Will improve for the run after long injury

12:55 - Quel Destin

He is another member of the Fat Boys Club who came back into training early in the summer because he has been out with a tendon injury for almost two years. He has done plenty of steady work up our hill gallop, three times a day, followed by a couple of hours on the horse walker. But Quel Destin has been one of the hardest horses I've ever had to get fit and is bound to improve for the run.

Fresh and well and should run a decent race

14:05 - Saint Calvados

He has had his problems but came good on the final day of the season in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown. He has since been bought by David Maxwell who rides him for the first time in this a grade 2 Chase. Saint Calvados has take an age to get fit this autumn but he is fresh and well now and should run a decent race provided the ground is not too soft.

Hotter race but may not run if ground is testing

15:15 - Thyme White

He surprised me by winning with something to spare on his return to action at Ascot three weeks ago. I thought he would need the run that day but he cruised through the race and won readily. While it was always the plan to bring him back for this valuable handicap he is 7lbs higher now and it is a hotter race this time. He prefers better ground so I might think about pulling him out if conditions are really testing at Ascot.

Will learn plenty and come on leaps and bounds

15:50 - Thames Water

I wasn't able to run him last season after he had a little set back but he is ready to start now. A big strong horse, he has been a bit backward and will come on leaps and bounds for this debut run and will definitely want a trip when he goes over hurdles. He should learn plenty at Ascot.

From a decent family and can run a tidy race

15:50 - Larchmont Lass

She is a nice filly who was down to run at Sandown earlier this month until the meeting was called off after three races. She is from a decent family, gets a useful weight allowance from the boys, enjoys her work and should run tidily.

