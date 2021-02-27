Paul Nicholls: McFabulous can headline a good afternoon at Fontwell on Sunday

He'll improve for run with Cheltenham his target

14:40 - Ashutor

He had a good autumn campaign but hasn't run since September because he can't handle winter ground. He's nice and fresh after a little holiday, has twice won at this track and this is a prep run for him ahead of the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival. He has done plenty but will improve for the outing.

Will hopefully take the beating here en route to Aintree

15:10 - McFabulous

No. 3 Mcfabulous (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

This has been the target for McFabulous for a while and the drying ground over the past week is all in his favour. He is a class act, won nicely at Kempton 50 days ago and though two miles, three furlongs is probably the minimum for him round this tight track he is in great shape and will hopefully take all the beating. Then he will by-pass Cheltenham and wait for Aintree.

Good chance with step up in trip set to suit

15:40 - Brewers Project

He is a nice prospect who was beaten last time at Chepstow by Grumpy Charley who has won his last three races. That form looks solid and the step up in trip to two miles, three furlongs on a left handed track will suit him well. Good chance.

Has thrived at home recently and she can go well

16:10 - Whiskey Lullaby

I was hoping three miles last time would bring out some improvement in Whiskey Lullaby at Musselburgh on New Year's Day but it proved a bit too far for her so this shorter distance should be more suitable on drying ground. Like a lot of our fillies she has thrived in the better weather over the past week and she ought to go well at Fontwell in a first time tongue tie.

Highest rated in here and should go close

16:40 - Sametegal

No. 4 Sametegal (Fr) SBK 4/11 EXC 1.21 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

It was great to see him get his head in front at Wincanton recently for the first time in five years on his switch to Hunter Chasing. He has come out of that race in good order and needs to finish in the first four at Fontwell to qualify for the Hunter Chase at Cheltenham. While Sametegal doesn't win very often he is the highest rated horse in this and ought to go close.

Should be there at the finish

17:10 - Le Chiffre d'Or

He is a really nice horse by a good sire No Risk At All and a half brother to Accomplice. He goes well at home, has done plenty of work, knows his job and should be thereabouts at the finish.