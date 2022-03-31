- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls: Irish Hill can make amends at Newbury on Friday
Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls provides exclusive insight on his four runners at Newbury on Friday including Irish Hill who is aiming to go one better after missing out at the Berkshire course recently...
"Dargiannini ran extremely well last time at Kempton, staying on strongly to finish a close third, beaten less than a length."
Step up should be a Hit
He has been running consistently this season, jumps very well and probably found the trip of just over two-and-a-half miles a bit short for him when he finished second at Hereford last time late in January. The step up to three miles is definitely in his favour.
Solid claims after going close here
He only just lost out in a tight finish at this track a month ago when the first two finished wide apart. He led from three out that day, still looked the most likely winner at the last and was only just run out of it on the flat. He has solid claims with a nice, light weight of 10 stone.
Drying ground would boost his chance
He ran extremely well last time at Kempton, staying on strongly to finish a close third, beaten less than a length. He settles better now and shaped that day as if he needed a step up to three miles which he gets here. Drying ground at Newbury would help his cause.
Should take to Newbury
He won tidily at Taunton a month ago over two miles, three furlongs, which was plenty sharp enough for him. He will be much happier over this trip of three miles on good ground so I wouldn't want the going easing too much at Newbury. He will be going chasing next season.
