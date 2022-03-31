Paul Nicholls: Irish Hill can make amends at Newbury on Friday

Step up should be a Hit

14:30 - Switch Hitter

He has been running consistently this season, jumps very well and probably found the trip of just over two-and-a-half miles a bit short for him when he finished second at Hereford last time late in January. The step up to three miles is definitely in his favour.

Solid claims after going close here

15:05 - Irish Hill

He only just lost out in a tight finish at this track a month ago when the first two finished wide apart. He led from three out that day, still looked the most likely winner at the last and was only just run out of it on the flat. He has solid claims with a nice, light weight of 10 stone.

No. 6 Irish Hill (Ger) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 113

Drying ground would boost his chance

15:40 - Dargiannini

He ran extremely well last time at Kempton, staying on strongly to finish a close third, beaten less than a length. He settles better now and shaped that day as if he needed a step up to three miles which he gets here. Drying ground at Newbury would help his cause.

No. 7 Dargiannini (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

Should take to Newbury

16:50 - Don Alvaro

He won tidily at Taunton a month ago over two miles, three furlongs, which was plenty sharp enough for him. He will be much happier over this trip of three miles on good ground so I wouldn't want the going easing too much at Newbury. He will be going chasing next season.