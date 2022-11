After Frodon won the Badger Beer Chase on Saturday, Paul Nicholls marvelled at the performance, revealing his next steps and plans for the season ahead.

Paul was delighted with the performance, saying: "Premier handicap, top weight and our local track. It was brilliant."

Paul also revealed that 'the King George would be his target' with a potential eye on the Betfair Chase at Haydock but that is dependent on suitable ground.

'I would just keep half an eye on the Betfair Chase in two weeks in case it cuts right up. There's only six entries including him so you never know.'

Having reclaimed his Haldon Gold Cup off top weight at Exeter, Nicholls said of Greaneteen: "It just shows how much he's improving. It was a fantastic performance."

On the question of Knappers Hill being a potential Champion Hurdle contender, Nicholls commented: "The next time we'll know where we stand with him. I'm favouring the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham because it will give us an indication of whether he acts on that track."

Stage Star is another of the promising novice chasers coming out of Ditcheat and he won at Warwick during the week. Paul said of him: "He jumped really well. I thought he might need the experience but he jumped very well and will probably head off to Newbury next month if we can get any rain. He's a lovely prospect."

One horse that won at Chepstow during the week and who Paul gave special mention to was Tahmuras. "He's an exciting horse and we right just run him on Betfair day at Haydock in the two mile novice hurdle."