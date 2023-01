Weather to play a part again this week

34 current entries for our Betfair ambassador

Watch his latest Ditcheat Diary video below

Frozen tracks up and down the country saw plenty of racing called off at the weekend. However, it's a new week and Paul Nicholls exclusively provides his thoughts on what could be a busy week...if the weather improves.

Paul says: "It's going to be a busy week. We've schooled around 20 horses in the last few days which may run this weekend.

"I still feel there may be a doubt with Wincanton and Warwick but I'm hoping Doncaster and Cheltenham will be on."

"It's does need to warm up, so let's hope."

If the racing does go ahead, Paul announces Amenon will head to the Somerset & Dorset Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

Yet if the weather is to be play its part again, Paul has multiple plans for certain entries.

Take Dixon Cove, who is entered into the Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster on Friday, although if that meeting is cancelled, she'll head to Cheltenham on Saturday.

Paul adds: "Stage Star has an entry in the Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, and Gelino Bello is going to run in the Cleeve Hurdle."

"That will be interesting because he lost his way with his jumping at Kempton the other day, so the run over hurdles will do him the world of good."

Another fan favourite is entered this weekend.

Paul says: "Frodon is entered and will run in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham, a race of which he's won before, and the drying ground won't do him any harm."

With numerous entries across the week and Paul eyeing up back up options for certain runners, it's worth listening to his thoughts.

Watch the latest Ditcheat Diaries below, as our ambassador reveals his plans exclusively with Barry Orr.