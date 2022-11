It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for the Ditcheat trainer. On Shearer, Nicholls remarks how the plan was to follow Padleyourowncanoe and when he fell, took Shearer with him when travelling well at the time. 'He'll look to make amends at Newbury in a fortnight's time.'

On a more positive note, Nicholls noted how the improvement in Hermes Allen from his win at Stratford to his performance at Cheltenham this weekend was 'phenomenal'. The Challow Hurdle at Newbury is now the target for him.

Il Ridoto, who was fourth in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday will be much better suited by 'slower ground on a stiffer track. The ground was very quick over the weekend. He'll go back for the December Gold Cup which is over the New Course.'

It's another busy week coming up for the yard with McFabulous running in Exter on Monday. 'He'll have to make his own running today but it's a big day for him. We just want to get a nice clear round in.'

Paul revelaed his intention to run Frodon in the Betfair Chase at Haydock having recovered well from his success at Wincanton.

The big news of the week is that Frodon is confirmed for the Betfair Chase at Haydock this weekend. 'There's five confirmed at the moment and there might be less come the end of the week. As long as it doesn't get desperately heavy, the intention is to run him.'

Another potential big clash comes on Wednesday in the 2.45 at Warwick where Monmiral is declared to run against Jonbon. 'There's plenty of rain forecast and as long as that comes, he'll be there.'