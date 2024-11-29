Paul Nicholls Friday Runners: Regent's Stroll ready to rock and roll on hurdles debut

Paul Nicholls has 11 runners at Newbury and Doncaster on Friday

Regent's Stroll ready to go for hurdles debut

Team Ditcheat hopeful of big run from Kalif Du Berlais

Captian Teague in good order for Grade 2 test

Ditcheat Decs. Watch Paul talk through his Friday runners.

Paul's Ditcheat Decs - Bonus Friday preview!



A busy weekend for the yard kicks-off at Newbury on Friday with the seasonal debuts of some very exciting prospects for team Ditcheat@BetfairBarry and @PFNicholls run through a few eyecatchers. pic.twitter.com/hRx0AwUfyQ -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 28, 2024

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Newbury

We are taking a strong team to Newbury's two day meeting starting with Regent's Stroll who won the £100,000 Goffs bumper at this track in March and is now making his debut over hurdles.

He's a gorgeous horse, has done a lot of schooling and had a nice work out at Newbury last week. He's one of our most exciting hopes for the season and can hopefully start off in a winning note.

He's exciting, has done plenty of schooling and has a first-rate chance.

He was very smart over hurdles, is a fine chasing prospect and looked poised to make a winning debut over fences at Carlisle recently until misjudging the fourth last and taking a heavy fall.

Thankfully he was fine afterwards. Kalif du Berlais has done plenty of schooling since then, will have another pop over fences on Thursday morning and you wouldn't know he'd had a fall. I'm hopeful of a big run.

We are still learning about Miss Altea Blue, a recent purchase who finished second on her last two starts over hurdles at Auteuil and looks ideal for this fillies juvenile hurdle.

She goes nicely at home, jumps well and is likely to improve as she acclimatises.

He got lucky with a walk over at Exeter earlier in the month so this is his debut over fences. He won the Persian War and the Challow last season before disappointing at Cheltenham in the spring when he was never quite right along with several others in the yard.

He is in top order now, enjoyed a gallop round Newbury last week and I've always thought he would make a chaser. His schooling over fences has been very good and I'd like to think he has a big chance.

He ran really well on his first start for us last year when finishing second to Iroko, then lost his way a bit before bouncing back at Kempton in February.

We tweaked his wind over the summer and know he is suited by racing round a flat track. He's fresh and well and looks to have a fair chance.

15:05 Newbury - Monmiral

He excelled at Cheltenham in March, winning the Pertemps Final and ran a race full of promise at this track three weeks ago when he travelled strongly until lack of peak fitness told after the second last.

He is much sharper now and though it looks as though he has a bit to do against two higher rated staying hurdlers it wouldn't surprise me to see him run very well with the blinkers back on.

I couldn't split my duo in this race. Hugos New Horse was disappointing last season and has since had his palate re-cauterised.

He looks very well in himself, is in great order and I am expecting a nice run before he returns to chasing.

He's been consistent, winning twice over hurdles and finishing runner up in the other two.

He is ready to go chasing but as I can't find a suitable race he's having one more run over hurdles ridden by Ben Bromley who won on him in January.

Doncaster

The more it dries out at Doncaster the better for Kick Up A Storm who is on a hat-trick after tidy wins at Wincanton and Exeter and is now up to a mark of 117.

While he has been on the go for a long time I'm hopeful of another decent run at Doncaster where he will be ridden by our young amateur Billy Broomfield who works hard in the yard and has won a couple of Point-to-Points for me on Shantou Flyer.

He shaped with promise when second of four runners on his debut over hurdles at Southwell late in October.

We are trying cheek pieces on Wicked Thoughts who is sharper now, has his chance and will soon be going handicapping.

He was down to run at Exeter on Sunday until the meeting was abandoned and this race looks a suitable alternative.

He ended last season on a high with a tidy win in a novice handicap Perth late in April when he made all the running, jumping well. He still looks reasonably handicapped off a 3lbs higher mark and we should have some fun with him.

He jumps, he gallops and has a nice chance.

Now read more Racing previews and tips here