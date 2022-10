Excited to see him if conditions allow

14:52 - McFabulous

He is classy, looks better than ever and has had plenty of practice at home ahead of his first start over fences. The plan has always been to get him out quite early because he enjoys good ground and I've had this race in mind for him for some time. But I will be walking the course before racing to check the conditions and if there is any doubt in my mind I'll keep him for another day.

McFabulous could be really exciting over fences and if he is successful at Chepstow I've mapped out a campaign that will take him to Wincanton for the Rising Stars and then on to Kempton at Christmas for the Kauto Star.

Looking for big run from best chance

15:27 - Flic Ou Voyou



He is in top form, has come to hand early, goes well fresh and is fit and ready. Although he always had the size and scope for chasing it's fair to say his jumping last season was a bit hit and miss. He has done plenty of schooling this autumn and I have the feeling there is more to come as his jumping improves. With ground and trip in his favour at Chepstow I am looking for a big run from Flic Ou Voyou.

Still competitive on good ground

16:02 - Knappers Hill

He ended last season in style by landing the valuable novice championship final under top weight at Sandown in April. He kept progressing as his jumping improved and, although he is rated 7lbs higher now, I think he can still be competitive off a mark of 141 on good ground which is ideal for him. The plan is to keep him to hurdles this season.

Should impress and learn on debut

17:12 - Pentire Head

He is one a lovely bunch of unraced horses we have got to run over the coming months. Like most of the others he had a season's pre-training with Will Biddick using our facilities, returned from his summer holidays in July, has been going nicely and is ready to make his debut. While I expect him to run well he is bound to come on for the experience.

Paul's Best Chance - Flic Ou Voyou, 15:37: "His jumping let him down at times last winter but he has obvious claims in this handicap with a clear round."

