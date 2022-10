Greaneteen - Looking for more success in the Haldon



He was one of our flagbearers last season, winning two Grade 1 chases and hasn't had the credit he deserves. He again heads to the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter which should put him spot on for his bid to repeat his victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown last December. Sandown suits him perfectly as it puts an emphasis on fast, accurate jumping.

Bravemansgame - Looks good as ever with King George top target



The challenge is to get him as good in the spring as he was in the autumn. He looked outstanding until coming up short at Aintree when I suspect he was over the top. We trained him to be at his peak at Cheltenham, which he missed because of testing ground, and it was almost as if he had run at the Festival.

Bravemansgame had minor wind surgery over the winter, goes well fresh, looks as good as ever and I retain the utmost faith in him. The idea is to get one nice run into him before the King George which has long been his target. He has several options before then including the Charlie Hall at Haydock, an Intermediate Chase at Sandown over three miles orvmaybe the 1965 Chase at Ascot.

Hitman - Grade 1 winner in waiting



I like Hitman a lot and with another year on his back I'm sure he is a Grade 1 winner waiting to happen now that we have given him a wind op over the summer which should improve his breathing. Rated 159 he will probably start off in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree at the end of the month over two-and-ahalf miles and is likely to step up in trip at some stage.

Frodon - Astounding horse set for another Down Royal date



He never fails to astound me and fought off several challengers in typical spirited fashion to gain a famous win in the Champion Chase at Down Royal. He had his palate re-cauterised in the summer, was back in training on July 1, and is on course to return to Down Royal early in November. Then I expect he'll go for the King George again. He is down to 158, his lowest mark for four years, after being struck into at Cheltenham in March.

Pic D'Orhy - Talented horse set for Newton Abbot soon



He is among my favourites, a smart horse, has loads of ability and should be winning plenty of races if I place him right. He was a bit of a slow learner once tackling fences but looked so good when landing the Grade 2 Pendil Chase at Kempton. The plan is to start him off at Newton Abbot on Saturday week in the Intermediate Chase won by Bravemansgame last year.

Threeunderthrufive - Better and stronger after impressive debut season



He enjoyed an extremely fruitful first season over fences, has now won nine times from 13 starts, and will have one run, possibly over hurdles, before going for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He is better and stronger this year, and is a smashing prospect for staying chases, has a brilliant temperament and will definitely have an entry for the Grand National.

Novice Chasers

McFabulous - Better than ever and could run on Saturday

The plan was to chasing last season until a minor setback cost us valuable time. I'm excited to see him going over fences now because he is classy, rated 153, and is jumping beautifully at home. Given his preference for decent ground he will be out quite early and could run at Chepstow on Saturday if they get enough rain to make conditions safe.

McFabulous looks better than ever. We could look at the Rising Stars for him at Wincanton and then possibly the Kauto Star on Boxing Day. I'm hopeful that he will stay three miles on a flat track like a Kempton.

Monmiral - Ready to go again after injury



A top class hurdler as a four-year-old, he found life tougher last winter after picking up a nasty injury in the Fighting Fifth at a Newcastle which put him on the easy list for three months. He is fine now, a bigger, stronger horse, was always going to be a chaser, is about a month off a run and will probably start somewhere over two miles. I can't wait to see him make his debut over fences.

Gelino Bello - Very exciting chaser in the making



He is another gorgeous chasing prospect, a proper horse who should make a very exciting chaser. I absolutely love him and expect him to shine this winter. I was going to enter him at Chepstow this Friday but the ground is too quick so he will probably run in a three miles novice Chase at Exeter on Haldon Gold Cup day and then on to Newbury at the end of November.

Stage Star - Schooling well and out soon



Completed a hat trick with a stylish victory in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle and you can put a line through his form in the spring because he was one of ours that wasn't quite right at the time. He was also struggling a bit with his breathing. We sorted that out in the summer and there's no doubt he is smart horse to be going over fences. While I haven't made a plan for him yet his schooling has been very good and he will be out soon.

Silent Revolution - Natural jumper is one to watch



He won his bumper, then two novice hurdles and was always going be a chaser from the day he walked into the yard. I like him a lot and it was no surprise to see him shine over hurdles because he has always jumped like a natural at home. He will be starting off fairly soon over two miles and is one to follow.

Samarrive - High hopes for fences switch



He did well to win twice over hurdles at Sandown because he always shaped like a future chaser. I expect him to come into his own now we are switching him to fences and I have high hopes for him. He jumps nicely, needs to be going right handed, doesn't want the ground too soft and promises to be a lovely chaser.

Complete Unknown - Decent prospect to make more progress

He progressed nicely last season, ended up winning the valuable EBF final at Sandown in great style, then improved again when finishing second in a Listed race at Perth on his first start at three miles. He has done very well over the summer and is another decent prospect now he is going over fences.

Quel Destin and Sir Psycho - Talented pair



They are talented horses going over fences after spending considerable time on the sidelines with leg problems.

