Knappers Hill - Saturday's Silver Trophy will tell us a lot

He has done very well, 141 looks a decent handicap mark for him and is ready to go on Saturday in the Tote Silver Trophy at Chepstow with decent ground in his favour. That will tell us a lot. If he performs well then I suspect he will stay over hurdles this season with options like the Elite at Wincanton, the Greatwood at Cheltenham and the Gerry Fielden at Newbury on his dance card.

Golden Son - New recruit likely to stick to hurdles

He is an interesting four-year-old recruit from France where he was among the leading juveniles last season. With a mark of 145 he is our highest rated handicap hurdler and we might go to Auteuil with him in November for the extremely valuable four-year-old Champion Hurdle. He was second to a smart type on his only start over fences but we will probably stick to hurdles with him this season.

Hacker Des Places - Greatwood Hurdle the early target

He took time to acclimatise after he arrived from France, then improved no end last season and won a valuable handicap at Aintree's Grand National meeting. I expect him to keep progressing and have pencilled him in for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Novice Hurdlers

Henri The Second - Very exciting hurdler

He is very exciting, won two bumpers last season and you can ignore his last run at Aintree when he was struck into and came home with a nasty injury. He is absolutely fine now, has been schooling over hurdles for two years and will make his debut over hurdles at Chepstow on October 25 and then hopefully go for the Challow Hurdle.

Ivaldi - Interesting recruit who could run in Persian War

He joined us in March after winning a four-year-old conditions race on his hurdles debut at Fontainebleau for Guillaume Macaire. He is an interesting prospect, a novice until the end of November, and could run at Chepstow this weekend in the Persian War.

Timeforatune - Schooled well and could be smart

He showed a great attitude to win his three bumpers, galloping on strongly in a manner which suggested he will stay further than two miles over hurdles. He will be ready in a month's time, has schooled well and could be smart.

Tahmuras - Should progress with experience

He was successful in his only point-to-point in Eire and despite being green showed plenty of promise in his bumpers last season, winning tidily at a Wincanton. I expect him to progress with experience.

Matterhorn - Over his issues and could be exciting

He had one or two issues which prevented him from running last season and has been benefitted from the time off. He showed plenty when finishing third on his only start in France before joining us, is stronger now and can hopefully repay the patience of his owner. He could be exciting.

Iliko D'Olivate - A useful recruit

He was beaten a whisker on his hurdles debut at Compiegne at the end of March so he is a maiden for this season and shapes like a useful recruit.

Hugos New Horse - Should be a ready-made winner

A half brother to Black Corton, who did so well for us, he is a big backward type who did well to win on his bumper debut at Worcester. He has needed time, has done loads of schooling, shows plenty of ability and should be a ready made winner of a novice hurdle. He runs at Chepstow this weekend.

Hermes Allen - Expensive purchase will be going hurdling soon

He cost a lot of money after winning a Point-to-Point in Eire in November on his second start. We did a bit with him in the spring before putting him away and he will have one more run in a bumper before switching to hurdles. He jumps well.

Juvenile Hurdlers

Irandando Has - Classy recruit will be given time

He was bought recently by John Hales after just failing to win a Listed race in a tight finish at Auteuil on his debut over hurdles last month. He arrives next week and is a classy recruit. We will give him plenty of time to get used to our routine before running him later in the season.

Afadil - Nice pedigree and will be ready to run soon

By the Derby winner Camelot he raced for his breeder the Aga Khan on the flat in France, finished a promising second on his only start at Chantilly and should be ready to run over hurdles for us this side of Christmas.

Blueking d'Oroux - Thrilled with how he has done physically

A winner already in France this season, he is a tough, hardy horse, just the type you want for juvenile hurdles. I am thrilled with the way he has done physically for a summer's break. He is another who could run at Chepstow this weekend if the ground is suitable.

Dixon Cove - Interesting recruit has settled in nicely

She is already rated 128 over hurdles after finishing placed on all three starts at Auteuil, most recently in a Grade 3 Listed fillies race in May. She joined us at the start of August, has settled in nicely and could make her debut for us in a mares' juvenile hurdle at Aintree in December. An interesting recruit.

Him Malaya - Ideal type for 3yo Novice Hurdles

A full brother to our very useful mare Malaya, he did plenty of pre-training in France before he came to us and looks ideal for the new three-year-old NH novice hurdles that have been introduced this season. I'm hoping to crack on with Him Malaya who should make his debut at Newton Abbot on October 15.

Dark horse

Captain Teague - We like what we have seen

We have no end of lovely young horses for bumpers including Captain Teague who was a stylish winner of his only start in a maiden point-to-point on very soft ground at Knockanard in February. We did a bit with him in the spring, liked what we saw and he will run in a bumper before going novice hurdling.

