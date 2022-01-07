To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: Flemenstide has improved plenty since Ascot win

Paul Nicholls - Wincanton
Paul has three runners at Wincanton and one at Sandown on Saturday

Just the four runners for Paul Nicholls on Saturday including three at Wincanton where he fancies recent winner Flemenstide to go well again...

"Best Chance: Flemenstide - 12:55 Wincanton. He won nicely at Ascot and has improved plenty since then."

Superb jumper who deserves his shot at this level

Sandown 14:25 - Mr Glass

He is smart, unbeaten in his last four races and having won on both his starts over hurdles he has fully earned a shot at this Grade 1 contest. From his early days Mr Glass has always been a superb jumper and while he wants more than two miles, rain is forecast and if the race turns into a war of attrition that will be in his favour.

Has improved tonnes since Ascot win

Wincanton 12:55 - Flemenstide

He is a nice, big scopey type who won his bumper last season and will make a decent chaser. While we have had to be patient with him because he needed time there was much to like about the way he won on his debut over hurdles at Ascot in November despite running green. He was very strong at the finish, has improved tonnes since then and has sound claims of defying a penalty at Wincanton.

Down in handicap and drop in trip might help

Wincanton 14:05 - Glajou

He has become frustrating because he tends to jump and travel well in his races before never finding much off the bridle. I was hoping a wind op in the summer might help but after a promising run over hurdles he faded out of contention again back over fences at Taunton a month ago after leading six out. He is coming back in trip now and has since been dropped 4lbs to a mark of 123. If they have lots of rain at Wincanton we might think about withdrawing him.

Fit and going well at home

Wincanton 15:15 - Mont Des Avaloirs

I've always felt he could make his mark over fences but he had to sit out last season after knee surgery following a nasty fall at Chepstow in October. His recuperation has gone well and he's very fit after some solid work at home and an away day at this track. He's also been dropped 5lbs since Chepstow and I wouldn't be surprised to see him run very well.

Wincanton 8th Jan (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 8 January, 3.15pm

