Three, possibly four, runners for Paul on Saturday

Good ground key to Rubaud in Scottish Champion Hurdle

Flash Collonges will relish Scottish National trip

On a fair mark but needs good ground

14:25 - Rubaud

No. 8 Rubaud (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 135

The plan was to run him at Aintree last Friday until rain changed the ground. He's a big, scopey type who loves bowling along up with the pace and has won three times over hurdles this season. I'm hoping it stays dry at Ayr because he needs good ground and looks to be on a fair mark of 135 in a competitive handicap.

Better ground and longer trip will suit

15:35 - Threeunderthrufive

I run two in the Scottish National and both have nice outside chances. We've had to be a bit patient with Threeunderthrufive who hasn't enjoyed running on soft ground on his last couple of starts. He will be suited by the step up to four miles and will appreciate better ground at Ayr.

Confident he'll relish the longer trip

15:35 - Flash Collonges

No. 11 Flash Collonges (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 134

He is from the family of my Grand National winner Neptune Collonges and, just like him, he shapes as though he will keep galloping forever so I'm confident he will relish going up in distance to four miles.

He wants good ground and I loved the way he kept on strongly when winning over three miles at Newbury early last month. He was raised 4 lbs after that to a mark of 134 but that is still 11 pounds lighter than his rating over hurdles so he could be quite nicely in over fences.

Will run here if ground is too quick on Friday

16:10 - Hugos New Horse

I've left him in as a precaution in case he hacks up or has a mishap when he runs at this track on Friday. If I think the ground is too quick for him when I get to Ayr on Friday then he might run instead on Saturday if the forecast rain arrives.

Best Chance: Flash Collonges, Each-Way -15:35. "Novices have a good record in this race and he will relish the trip."

Paul's Ditcheat Decs | Episode 31