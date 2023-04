Paul Nicholls on a winning weekend and Aintree plans

Two winners on Sunday but not the one Paul expected

Bravemansgame set for Grand National meeting

It was a productive Sunday for Paul Nicholls whose yard won the juvenile hurdle at Ascot. But his two runners did not finish in the way Paul, or the market, anticipated.

"I said on Friday Blueking D'Oroux had no chance of winning and was badly handciapped (on a mark of 127). It just shows what a wind op can do for a horse. He galloped beautifully yesterday and went strong to the line.

"Afadil (in the same race) ran well as well. It just shows you can never be confident of what will happen in a race.

"I apologise to everyone (for my comments about Blueking D'Oroux on Friday). It's just one of those things that happen. We can't get it right every time."

Blueking D'Oroux wasn't Paul's only winner on Sunday at Ascot.

"Ivaldi won the handicap hurdle in a very fast time from the front. He settled, well, jumped well and galloped all the way to the line."

Bravemansgame set for Aintree

"Bravemansgame is on course for the Aintree Bowl (13 April). I am schooling 18 horses on Tuesday who are possibles for Aintree. They include Stage Star, Hitman, Magic Saint. I could go on and on.

"We will get them all schooled this week and then make our decisions on them all.

"I am going to enter Bravemansgame at Punchestown as well, so we will have options. Anything is possible.

"Prior to the weekend at Newton Abbot and Plumpton, the only runner I will have is Oscar Moonshine at Wincanton on Wednesday... The big crescendo is obviously Aintree the week after."

Keen to know more about Paul's Aintree plans? Then watch his latest Ditcheat Diary below.