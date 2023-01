Paul Nicholls is excited to see Tahmuras in action

The feature race at Sandown on Saturday is the 14:25 Grade 1 Tolworth and Paul's Tahmuras is currently the second favourite at 3.02/1 to come out on top.

Despite Gary Moore's Authorised Speed just edging him out as favourite in the betting, Paul recognises his quality but has faith in his own horse to prevail.

Paul said: "Tahmuras stayed on strong from the last at Chepstow and he stayed on strong at Haydock, too. One minute he looked a little bit in trouble then the next he's on the bridle."

"Sandown will suit him very well. A stiff 2m trip in testing conditions, he has everything in his favour. He's a good strong galloper and continuing to improve - and we've aimed him at this race."

"I love targeting races, so that must be a plus."

Warrior has outside chance of a win

De Wanted Warrior competes in the 12:20 Wincanton and Paul is very much excited to see how he gets on.

Paul says: "Knowsley Road was lame this morning so he's a non-runner. However, De Wanted Warrior ran third last time out at Chepstow and if he improves he should run into the places, but does have an outside chance of winning."

Saint should need the run

Magic Saint returns to action after almost a year off the track, who runs at Paul's local track, Wincanton, in the 13:30 over 2m4f. Currently priced at 6.05/1, he's one of the outsiders in a small field.

Paul says: "I'd expect he needs the run and he's carrying plenty of weight. He has won at Wincanton before over 2m but he's had a few issues and it'll be hard to see him winning."

