Paul was also pleased with the way Liairi performed to stay on strong in victory at Wincanton on Sunday.
"It was his first run over hurdles, so I was thrilled with him. I wouldn't want to rush him back again. He will probably not run in November and come back in December.
Inthewaterside is the one many people were talking about after his win at Aintree under a brilliant ride from Harry Cobden.
"He did not settle but still won. He needs to relax a bit. A truer run should help him but I have no grand plans for him. He needs to get more experience and grow up."
Paul's daughter rode Oscars Moonshine to victory at Wincanton.
"He's done really well, improved and won his two races. I might put him in that very valuable hurdle race at Haydock on Betfair Chase Day. He's progressive and he has done a lot of good for Olive."
Hitman did not bring his A-game to Aintree on Sunday and Paul said:
"I'm at a loss as to why he did not perform. Maybe he was thinking about it. We did tests on him afterwards and they came up negative. We may put a line through it and find him another race in a month's time."
Ditcheat stable star Bravemansgame is supposed to return at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday.
But Paul said the grim weather forecast meant he would have to wait and see if conditions were suitable.
"The weather this week is not looking good. I have to see how much will fall before we make a plan for Bravemansgame at Wetherby."
