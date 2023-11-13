Stay Away Fay dug deep to win at Exeter on Friday to show that he is an out and out stayer.
"He stayed on strong. He will go to Sandown next for a good three mile novice chanse. Kempton on Boxing Day is a possibility but we would not want the ground to be very soft for him to run.
"I told his owners that he might be one for the Costwold Chase [at Cheltenham in January].
"Frodon ran very well at the weights but the ground was softer this year which caught him out a bit. He will go to the King George for his next start.
"Threeunderthrufive ran very well and is in the Coral Cup at the moment. That could well be where he goes next.
Rubaud won again on Saturday and, as Paul explained, this smart horses keeps improving:
"It would not have mattered if he had gone off last. He hardly had a race to be honest. He has now won three on the trot and is going to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle."
Ahead of the weekend, when Paul will be back to preview his runners in his exclusive Betfair column and on Ditcheat Decs, he has runners in midweek.
"I've got two nice novice hurdlers - Panjari and Matterhorn - running at Taunton on Thursday. Both have outstanding chances.
"After that, Captain Teague runs in the novices' hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday. They are exciting runners ahead of the weekend."
Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). Click to read stories from Daryl Carter and Bad Man Betting about the tools available to keep your gambling safe and fun.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.