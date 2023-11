Knappers Hill may be Kempton-bound on Boxing Day

There were excellent winning performances from Team Ditcheat's chasers at Wincanton on Saturday and he was delighted.

Knappers Hill won the Grade 2 Rising Star Novices' Chase and has been trimmed to 20/121.00 for the Turners Novices Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, although Paul was cicumspect about looking too far into the future.

He said: "It is early to be thinking about Cheltenham. He has not always run his best there. He was very good on Saturday, jumped so well, and we were thrilled with him.

"If the ground was good he could turn up Kempton in the Kauto Star Chase. He likes three miles and is very good right-handed on a flat track."

Stay Away Fay dug deep to win at Exeter on Friday to show that he is an out and out stayer.

"He stayed on strong. He will go to Sandown next for a good three mile novice chanse. Kempton on Boxing Day is a possibility but we would not want the ground to be very soft for him to run.

"I told his owners that he might be one for the Costwold Chase [at Cheltenham in January].

Threeunderthrufive and Frodon

"Frodon ran very well at the weights but the ground was softer this year which caught him out a bit. He will go to the King George for his next start.

"Threeunderthrufive ran very well and is in the Coral Cup at the moment. That could well be where he goes next.

Rubaud eases to third win on the trot

Rubaud won again on Saturday and, as Paul explained, this smart horses keeps improving:

"It would not have mattered if he had gone off last. He hardly had a race to be honest. He has now won three on the trot and is going to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle."

Ones to watch in midweek

Ahead of the weekend, when Paul will be back to preview his runners in his exclusive Betfair column and on Ditcheat Decs, he has runners in midweek.

"I've got two nice novice hurdlers - Panjari and Matterhorn - running at Taunton on Thursday. Both have outstanding chances.

"After that, Captain Teague runs in the novices' hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday. They are exciting runners ahead of the weekend."