Paul on his Saturday winners and week ahead

"I'll be happy if I keep this strikerate up through March."

Last week was a great one for Paul Nicholls and he was keen to start by talking about the success of See You In My Dreams who won at Newbury on Saturday.

Paul said: "I'm not sure how much strenth in depth there was in the race. But she won very impressively.

"She will head to Aintree next for the Fillies Bumper on the first day of the Grand National meeting."

Flash Collonges was another winner at Newbury as he ran all the way to the line and Paul said:

"He gallops all day. He just needed his first run at Kelso. He's a big race horse. I reckon he would have gone round again. He will definitely have an entry for the Scottish National."

Big week before Cheltenham

Barry asked if, with Cheltehnam starting next Tuesday (14 March), this week would be a nervous one.

Paul said: "This is a big week for us. We've got runners at Sandown on Tuesday, Wincanton Thursday, Exeter Friday and back to Sandown on Saturday.

"Before Cheltenham, you stick to your routines, carry on as normal. We don't want any silly mistakes [ahead of Cheltenham]."

Paul was full of praise for his daughter Olive who rode a point to point winner on Sunday.

"She had a lovely winner on Magic Saint at Wincanton the other day," he said. "The plan is for her to ride in the Hunters Chase at Cheltenham on Shantou Flyer."

One to watch this week

Last week Paul told viewers to watch out for Matterhorn at Taunton. After he rewarded his trainer's faith by winning, you'll want to make a note of Paul's one to watch this week:

"I've got a lovely horse in Impact Du Bonheur. He won a bumper in France on his last run. I love everything he's done. He could well run if we get a drop of rain in the maiden hurdle at Wincanton on Thursday."

