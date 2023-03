Timing of BHA's whip rules not ideal

For Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, the Cheltenham Festival 2023, has come at the right time as his yard has been firing recently.

He has had 128 winners so far and scooped £2.5m in prize money - unprecedented for this stage in a seaosn, Paul says.

And with main event - the Cheltenham Festival from 14-17 March - just around the corner the 13-time Champion Trainer wants more winners.

In this exclusive podcast preview, Paul gives his season so far eight out of 10 before going on to discuss his Cheltenham chances.

Here's a sneak peak of some of what Paul had to say

BHA let us down with timing of whip rules

"Jockeys will have to adapt [to the new rules]. I'm actually disappointed with the way the BHA have handled it.

"They should have said, let's bring it in at the end of the season, or the start of the season, so the lads have the summer to get used to it. And not have this big story in the paper every day running up to Cheltenham... I have been livid all along about the timing."

Tahmuras and Hermes Allen are good chances

On Tahmuras in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle: "He's a progressive horse and keeps on improving. As long as he jumps well, and can keep a position, he's got a chance."

As for Hermes Allen (pictured above) in The Ballymore on Wednesday:

"I was always hopeful about him but he had shown me nothing at home. He was slow. But when he went to Stratford, the further he went the better he went... What they do on the track is what he counts. He's got it. He's a staying chaser in the making.

Stage Star will be in the mix

"The Turners track suits him on the Thursday. I would like to run him in that, so that is the favourite for him to run, over the Brown Advisory (on Tuesday).

"You have to look at the opposition and go with the race where you think you have the best chance. You should never be afraid of one horse... I've just got a feeling he needs another summer. I don't think he's the finished article yet... [But] he'll be in the mix."

Greaneteen runs in Champion Chase

Will Greaneteen run in the Champion Chase on Tuesday?

Paul was emphatic: "He definitely runs. I don't think running at Newbury was ideal preparation for him. He was probably kidding us a bit there.

"He's an outsider. I'm not going to say he will win the Champion Chase. But if there is a little bit of ease in the ground, he could run into a place."

Hitman competing for second place in Ryanair

Paul said Hitman had been a little frustrating this season before adding:

"More of than not, he runs a good race. We ran him in the King George and it didn't work out.

"He's only young and has some very good form. He still has not reached full maturity. There is probably more to come from him physically.

"They are all running for second place in the Ryanair if Shishkin runs like he did at Ascot recently. He is a very smart horse.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if Hitman was there or thereabouts."

Can't wait to see Bravemansgame in Gold Cup

Bravemansgame delivered for Paul in the King George on Boxing Day. Now he will try to win Paul a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup on the Friday.

"The King George was always going to be his biggest day. If he won that then it was going to be the Gold Cup. He was so good in the King George that we knew we had to enter him in the Gold Cup.

"I am convinced he will be banging in there at the second last. I think he will get the trip and be fine. I cannot wait. He deserves to be second favourite.

"Any horse can win the Gold Cup. They are all good horses. That's why they are in there. It's a hell of a race."

