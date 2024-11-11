Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Captain Teague walkover was unfortunate but nobody's to blame

Nicholls lands eight winners across weekend

It was a great weekend for Team Ditcheat with eight winners across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rubaud landing back-to-back 'Elite' hurdles was the highlight so get Paul's thoughts on his winners, including Captain Teague's "walkover", which is where he begins.

Captain Teague walkover was nobody's fault

Captain Teague is off the mark for the season after winning at Exeter on Friday, albeit with a walkover, after his two opponents were withdrawn from the race. It was a major talking point, in the press and on social media, and Paul said:

"There has been plenty of talk and opinions about this but it was just unfortunate. Horses' welfare is the priority. In my opinion, the ground at Exeter on Friday was good, good to firm up the straight. There was no way the straight was good.

"Dan Skelton and Sue Gardner didn't think the ground was suitable to run their horses on, so they did the right thing and didn't run them. It's nobody's fault, it's just that the weather has been upside down. Normally, you get a dry September and October, wet November and decent ground. It has been the opposite this year. November has been dry and ground has dried up.

"The one thing you can never change is the weather. It was an unfortaunte incident and we have to move on from it."

Rubaud wins back to back elite hurdles

Rubuad's victory, which gave him back to back Elite Hurdle wins, was the highlight of the weekend. Barry pointed out that the six-year-old is incredibly quick over hurdles and asked if he shapes like that over a fence as well.

Paul said: "He's done very well at home. We were going to go chasing with him in October but with the lack of rain, and no suitable opportunities, we decided to try to win the two races with him at Kempton and Wincanton. I am glad we did.

"He will now have a break and freshen up. If we have to go to Kempton on 27 December so be it but I would like to get a race into him before then."

Ginny's Destiny set for Cheltenham this Saturday

Ginny's Destiny heads the market for the Paddy Power Gold Cup. With another dry week forecast, is the ground a concern for Paul?

"It's a concern for everyone but as long as it is slow enough to be safe we will be going. Ginny's Destiny is in great shape at home."

"We will run Il Riditto as well."

