Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star will love the ground in Old Roan Chase

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has runners at Aintree and Wincanton on Sunday, including two in the Old Roan Chase, and he has an interesting runner in the boys race to commence Wincanton's card.

Paul sat down with Betfair's Barry Orr to discuss the chances of his Sunday runners.

Very happy with Stage Star and Hitman ahead of Old Roan

Paul runs two in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree at 13:50, Stage Star and Hitman.

Paul says, "The ground is ideal for both of my two, it's good to soft, good in places. Stage Star loves that good-ish ground, he's always brilliant fresh, he won the Paddy Power first time out last year. That would be a tough ask (to win the Paddy Power again) of his new mark, but we've got to start somewhere.

"He has to go left-handed and we're very very happy with him at home."

On Hitman, Paul says, "He was second in the race two years ago, he has mixed form since. His best run last year was in the Denman Chase when he split Shishkin and Protektorat. That was a good run, if he runs anything like that off his mark now, with Freddie taking 3lbs off, he could run very well, so he's an interesting horse.

"If he ran to his best he's definitely got a big chance, but it's a bit of an if with him. But he loves to be fresh, I'm very happy with his prep, so yeah, he could be a big outsider."

Him Malaya one to look out for at Wincanton

In Wincanton's opener at 13:02 Paul runs Him Malaya who always seems to run well at the venue.

Paul says, "We have a horse called Him Malaya in the boys race. Ben Bromley rides him, he always runs well at Wincanton. We tried him over fences in the early summer, he didn't like that so he's back over hurdles. He's fit and well."