Paul has two runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday and they are both in great shape.
"Il Ridoto always runs well in good handicaps. He won one in January. He has a lovely light weight which I think will suit him.
"Stage Star goes well fresh. He has won first time out for the last four years. We have not run him beforehand but he has done lots of work at home. He loves the course and has a leading chance."
It's only Friday so plans could change before Sunday but, as it stands, Paul has two declared for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.
"Sonigino and Afadil, which Harry Cobden has elected to ride, are both entered for the Greatwood Hurdle.
"Afadil is another with a nice light weight. He was competitive in the Fred Winter and we think he has a lovely chance here.
"I am taking five pounds off Sonigino with Freddie Gingell on board. He was probably weighted to the hilt but he ran very well at Cheltenham recently in the Tote Silver Trophy. He has a nice chance."
