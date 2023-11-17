</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-seven-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-201123-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Seven of the best bets from Tuesday's matches</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/wales-v-turkey-tips-back-the-away-side-at-11-5-for-the-value-on-tuesday-night-201123-719.html">Wales v Turkey: Back the away side at over 2/1 on Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-brazil-v-argentina-best-bets-back-9-1-cards-fouls-shots-multiple-211123-840.html">Brazil v Argentina: Back 9/1 Bet Builder in Maracana blockbuster</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/rachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html">Serial Winners: Our new Rachael Blackmore feature is coming soon...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-one-drifter-and-a-chaser-to-back-for-48-1-monday-double-211123-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: One drifter and a chaser to back for 48/1 Monday double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-8-adjuvants-flat-speed-can-land-hereford-opener-201123-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Adjuvant's flat speed can land Hereford opener</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-joburg-open-each-way-tips-60-1-arnaus-can-hit-reset-201123-721.html">Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open Each-Way Tips: 60/1 Arnaus can hit reset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-joburg-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-201123-167.html">DP World Tour Joburg Open: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-result-and-review-nicolai-bounces-to-claim-dubai-prize-201123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Nicolai bounces to claim Dubai prize</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-world-cup-final-tips-aussies-the-bet-if-pitch-pick-is-fair-181123-194.html">India v Australia World Cup Final Tips: Aussies the bet if pitch pick is fair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-world-cup-final-player-tips-rahul-the-surprise-package-181123-194.html">India v Australia World Cup Final Player Tips: Rahul the surprise package</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/australia-v-south-africa-world-cup-semi-final-tips-more-pain-for-saffers-151123-194.html">Australia v South Africa World Cup semi-final tips: More pain for Saffers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-betting-and-next-tory-leader-betting-odds-and-analysis-131123-171.html">Cabinet Reshuffle: Could Cameron's return help rebrand the Tories again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-betting-braverman-5-1-to-be-next-tory-leader-after-sunak-sacks-her-and-david-cameron-returns-131123-204.html">UK Politics: Sacked Braverman 5/1 to succeed Sunak as Cameron returns</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-england-england-to-finish-on-high-with-argentina-win-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: England to finish on high with Argentina win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-new-zealand-5-6-to-beat-south-africa-231023-204.html">Rugby World Cup Final: New Zealand 5/6 to beat South Africa</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-011123-1063.html">NFL Week 9 Tips: Can Chiefs down Dolphins in Germany?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake BB .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/RacingOnlyBettor_yellow_thumb_16x9 copy.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star and Il Ridoto are both in great shape for Cheltenham</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-17">17 November 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star and Il Ridoto are both in great shape for Cheltenham", "name": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star and Il Ridoto are both in great shape for Cheltenham", "description": "Team Ditcheat have plenty of bullets to fire this weekend and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses some of the best with Barry Orr in this Friday updat...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-17T10:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-17T17:25:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Team Ditcheat have plenty of bullets to fire this weekend and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses some of the best with Barry Orr in this Friday update... Captain Teague will take nothing for granted Stage Star has leading chance Two declared for Greatwood Hurdle Find out about Betfair tools for Safter Gambling Coming soon: Serial Winners with Rachael Blackmore Captain Teague will need to improve again Captain Teague is a clear favourite in his race at Cheltenham on Friday but Paul Nicholls is taking nothing for granted, as he explained: "It is never easy. I would like to think that Captain Teague has taken a step forward from winning the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle on his debut. He has improved his jumping. "When a horse is that sort of price ([1.57] on the Betfair Exchange) it can look like a penalty kick but I don't think it is ever that easy. He will have to improve again." Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs Stage Star ready to go for Gold on Saturday Paul has two runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday and they are both in great shape. "Il Ridoto always runs well in good handicaps. He won one in January. He has a lovely light weight which I think will suit him. "Stage Star goes well fresh. He has won first time out for the last four years. We have not run him beforehand but he has done lots of work at home. He loves the course and has a leading chance." Two chances in Sunday's Greatwood It's only Friday so plans could change before Sunday but, as it stands, Paul has two declared for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. "Sonigino and Afadil, which Harry Cobden has elected to ride, are both entered for the Greatwood Hurdle. "Afadil is another with a nice light weight. He was competitive in the Fred Winter and we think he has a lovely chance here. "I am taking five pounds off Sonigino with Freddie Gingell on board. He was probably weighted to the hilt but he ran very well at Cheltenham recently in the Tote Silver Trophy. He has a nice chance." Read about all of Paul's Saturday runners in his Betfair Exclusive column. Read Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's two to Rock Cheltenham at up to 20/1", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Nicholls", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_nicholls" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Paul has runners at Cheltenham on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221356755?nodeId=32806371" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221356755?nodeId=32806371">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Paul%20Nicholls%27%20Ditcheat%20Decs%3A%20Stage%20Star%20and%20Il%20Ridoto%20are%20both%20in%20great%20shape%20for%20Cheltenham&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-and-il-ridoto-are-both-in-great-shape-for-cheltenham-171123-9.html&text=Paul%20Nicholls%27%20Ditcheat%20Decs%3A%20Stage%20Star%20and%20Il%20Ridoto%20are%20both%20in%20great%20shape%20for%20Cheltenham" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Team Ditcheat have plenty of bullets to fire this weekend and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses some of the best with Barry Orr in this Friday update...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&gaZone=Main&bssId=50862706&bsmSt=1700235000000&dayToSearch=20231117&bsmId=924.383789799&modules=betslip&marketId=924.383789799&gaMod=racecard&bseId=32803842&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&raceTime=1700235000000&action=addSelection&bsUUID=ab87298591c073c9b002635b2a90edcff8a94dee&gaPageView=meeting&xsrftoken=f3dcced1-66a7-11ee-b9d8-fa163ed300c6&bsGroup=32803842-1700235000000" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Captain Teague</a> will take nothing for granted</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32806371&gaZone=Main&bssId=36562513&bsmSt=1700317200000&dayToSearch=20231118&bsmId=924.383914291&modules=betslip&marketId=924.383914291&gaMod=racecard&bseId=32806371&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&raceTime=1700317200000&action=addSelection&bsUUID=90f5915161d90ac66b27aff435b0b70cba139af7&gaPageView=meeting&xsrftoken=f3dcced1-66a7-11ee-b9d8-fa163ed300c6&bsGroup=32806371-1700317200000" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stage Star</a> has leading chance</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Two declared for Greatwood Hurdle</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html"><strong>Find out about Betfair tools for Safter Gambling</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/rachael-blackmore-serial-winners-film-coming-soon-161123-1290.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Coming soon: Serial Winners with Rachael Blackmore</a><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Captain Teague will need to improve again</h2><p></p><p>Captain Teague is a clear favourite in his race at Cheltenham on Friday but Paul Nicholls is taking nothing for granted, as he explained:</p><p>"It is never easy. I would like to think that <strong>Captain Teague</strong> has taken a step forward from winning the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle on his debut. He has improved his jumping.</p><p>"When a horse is that sort of price (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651?nodeId=32803842"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.57</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange</strong></a>) it can look like a penalty kick but I don't think it is ever that easy. He will have to improve again."</p><hr><h3>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="688" height="387" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M70v65PLjIQ" title="Captain Teague Time | Paul's Ditcheat Decs | Episode 39" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Stage Star ready to go for Gold on Saturday

Paul has two runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday and they are both in great shape.

"Il Ridoto always runs well in good handicaps. He won one in January. He has a lovely light weight which I think will suit him.

"Stage Star goes well fresh. He has won first time out for the last four years. We have not run him beforehand but he has done lots of work at home. He loves the course and has a leading chance."

Two chances in Sunday's Greatwood

It's only Friday so plans could change before Sunday but, as it stands, Paul has two declared for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"Sonigino and Afadil, which Harry Cobden has elected to ride, are both entered for the Greatwood Hurdle.

"Afadil is another with a nice light weight. He was competitive in the Fred Winter and we think he has a lovely chance here.

"I am taking five pounds off Sonigino with Freddie Gingell on board. He was probably weighted to the hilt but he ran very well at Cheltenham recently in the Tote Silver Trophy. He has a nice chance."

Read about all of Paul's Saturday runners in his Betfair Exclusive column.

FREE BET THIS WEEKEND Get a free bet from Betfair on racing multiples this Betfair Chase weekend. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Horse Racing Paul Nicholls Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star and Il Ridoto are both in great shape for Cheltenham