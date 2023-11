Captain Teague will take nothing for granted

Stage Star has leading chance

Two declared for Greatwood Hurdle

Captain Teague will need to improve again

Captain Teague is a clear favourite in his race at Cheltenham on Friday but Paul Nicholls is taking nothing for granted, as he explained:

"It is never easy. I would like to think that Captain Teague has taken a step forward from winning the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle on his debut. He has improved his jumping.

"When a horse is that sort of price (1.574/7 on the Betfair Exchange) it can look like a penalty kick but I don't think it is ever that easy. He will have to improve again."

Stage Star ready to go for Gold on Saturday

Paul has two runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday and they are both in great shape.

"Il Ridoto always runs well in good handicaps. He won one in January. He has a lovely light weight which I think will suit him.

"Stage Star goes well fresh. He has won first time out for the last four years. We have not run him beforehand but he has done lots of work at home. He loves the course and has a leading chance."

Two chances in Sunday's Greatwood

It's only Friday so plans could change before Sunday but, as it stands, Paul has two declared for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"Sonigino and Afadil, which Harry Cobden has elected to ride, are both entered for the Greatwood Hurdle.

"Afadil is another with a nice light weight. He was competitive in the Fred Winter and we think he has a lovely chance here.

"I am taking five pounds off Sonigino with Freddie Gingell on board. He was probably weighted to the hilt but he ran very well at Cheltenham recently in the Tote Silver Trophy. He has a nice chance."

