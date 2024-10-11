Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Liari is very fit and should run well on Saturday

Liari is very fit and should run very well

Silver Trophy duo likely to need the outing

Il Ridito fit enough but the Paddy Power Gold Cup is the aim

A new season upon us

It's an important meeting for Paul Nicholls as the Betfair Ambassador kicks of the season with a plethora of runners at Chepstow on Friday and Saturday.

Paul spoke to Barry Orr about all his weekend runners and admits that he's ready to rock and roll and hopes that his horses are well enough to do themselves justice this weekend, though he also exercised a bit of caution, saying, "you never really know at this time of the year".

Liari should run very well

After hopefully a winning Friday, Paul is looking forward to running Liari in the Handicap Hurdle at 14:10 on Saturday, saying, "He had a good season last year, winning three races. It didn't work out in the Juvenile at the Festival, he was a bit unlucky, but we've always had this race in mind for him. He's very fit and well and I think he'll run very well."

Paul runs two in the Silver Trophy at 15:20, but he suspects both - Irish Hill and Afadil - are high enough in the weights and will need the run before being aimed at targets later in the season.

Paddy Power Gold Cup the target for Il Ridoto

Paul runs Il Ridoto in the Handicp Chase at 16:00 but admits, like most of the other runners in the race, that the early-season aim is the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.

Paul says, "He always improves for a run a little bit so we thought we'd get him out early this year and give him a prep race for the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

"He goes well fresh which is a good thing, he's been dropped 4lb from when he ran in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last year so he's got a chance, but like a lot of these they're fit enough to run but they will improve for runs."