Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Liari is very fit and should run well on Saturday
Welcome to a brand new season of Ditcheat Decs where Betfair's Barry Orr speaks to Paul Nicholls, and this week the Betfair Ambassador looks forward to his 12 runners across Chepstow's two-day meeting...
-
Liari is very fit and should run very well
-
Silver Trophy duo likely to need the outing
-
Il Ridito fit enough but the Paddy Power Gold Cup is the aim
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
A new season upon us
It's an important meeting for Paul Nicholls as the Betfair Ambassador kicks of the season with a plethora of runners at Chepstow on Friday and Saturday.
Paul spoke to Barry Orr about all his weekend runners and admits that he's ready to rock and roll and hopes that his horses are well enough to do themselves justice this weekend, though he also exercised a bit of caution, saying, "you never really know at this time of the year".
Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs...
🚨 Paul's Ditcheat Decs-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 11, 2024
🏇 The jumps are back and so is our weekly chat with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls @betfairbarry spoke to him early this morning as Paul once again gets ready to unleash some of his stable stars @Chepstow_Racing today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rddEJPVB3V
Liari should run very well
After hopefully a winning Friday, Paul is looking forward to running Liari in the Handicap Hurdle at 14:10 on Saturday, saying, "He had a good season last year, winning three races. It didn't work out in the Juvenile at the Festival, he was a bit unlucky, but we've always had this race in mind for him. He's very fit and well and I think he'll run very well."
Paul runs two in the Silver Trophy at 15:20, but he suspects both - Irish Hill and Afadil - are high enough in the weights and will need the run before being aimed at targets later in the season.
Paddy Power Gold Cup the target for Il Ridoto
Paul runs Il Ridoto in the Handicp Chase at 16:00 but admits, like most of the other runners in the race, that the early-season aim is the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.
Paul says, "He always improves for a run a little bit so we thought we'd get him out early this year and give him a prep race for the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
"He goes well fresh which is a good thing, he's been dropped 4lb from when he ran in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last year so he's got a chance, but like a lot of these they're fit enough to run but they will improve for runs."
Now read Paul Nicholls on his seven Saturday runners at Chepstow
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Robin to upset fav in the bumper at Taunton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman has a Gowran double that pays at over 300/1!
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman has a Gowran double that pays at over 300/1!
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Sans Bruit triumphs again as yard nears 100 winners
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature