Iceo at Newton Abbot is NAP of the weekend

Rubaud ready to run for his life at Kempton

Paul Nicholls spoke to Barry Orr on Friday morning to provide an update on Team Ditcheat's weekend plans.

Here's what he had to say about his chances.

Newton Abbot runners will enjoy heavy ground



"Newton Abbot has missed most of the rain which has gone north so it looks safe for Saturday. It will be heavy ground but most of the horses I have here want that."

Iceo and Complete Unknown

"Iceo has top weight in the limited novices' chase at 13:05. He has to give the other two in the race plenty of weight but he loves heavy ground. His jumping is super.

"I am hoping this will be a nice stepping stone towards the Henry VIII Novice Chase at Kempton on Tingle Creek day."

In the following race, Complete Unknown will run at Newton Abbot for the first time since a wind operation and Paul thinks he will be all the better for it:

"The operation will be a big help to him. He was just struggling a tad last year. He loves heavy ground and won a good handicap at Kempton, absolutely hosed in.

"I've got to start him somehwere en route to the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. If it keeps raining like this, we will be happy."

Rubaud will go well on Sunday

Kempton is the focus for Paul on Sunday and, although he has good chances across the card, there is no question which race is the standout contest.

"Rubaud versus First Street and Sceau Royal is the big race at Kempton on Sunday. It looks a good race.

"We have to give the others some weight. But Rubaud is in great shape and ready to run for his life."

Read about all of Paul Nicholls' Saturday runners exclusively on Betting.Betfair.