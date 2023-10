Smart hurdler Iceo looking to make it two from two of fences

Complete Unknown could still be improving

Distance looks ideal for Hurricane Danny at Stratford

Newton Abbot

No. 1 Iceo (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 145

A very smart hurdler last season, he won the Imperial Cup at Sandown in great style and made a pleasing winning debut over fences at this track at the start of October. Iceo was subsequently raised 7lbs and is back for more experience in this limited handicap for novices. The plan is to then take him back to Sandown for the Henry V111 Chase. He loves soft ground.

No. 2 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

This Intermediate Chase is the ideal prep for Complete Unknown ahead of a tilt at the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He was progressive over fences last season, had a wind op over the summer and will not mind the conditions however soft it gets. He looked good when winning a £60,000 handicap by 16 lengths at Kempton in testing ground in the Spring before finishing an excellent second to Gerri Colombe in a Grade 1 at Aintree. I like to think he is still improving.

No. 2 Farnoge SBK 8/15 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He won his bumper on very testing ground at Uttoxeter in March and the form of that race has worked out well. He has done plenty of schooling and should handle the ground fine.

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

No. 4 Take Your Time (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

He was quite useful over hurdles over longer distances before becoming disappointing last season in three races last winter when he seemed to lose his way. He needs to show something and we are hoping that fences can spark a revival.

No. 3 Individualiste (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 111

He looked very promising when he won a novice hurdle at Taunton in March last year. A minor injury has kept him off the track since then so he might just need the run after an absence of 597 days. Although he enjoys heavy ground I'd expect him to improve for the outing.

No. 6 Hikari Pompadour Aa (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

He's a nice type, a half brother to six winners and is by Jeu St Eloi, a sire I really like. He was with us in the Spring, came back into training early in July and has had exactly the same preparation as all our four year old bumper horses including Kap Boy who won at Chepstow last Saturday.

Stratford

14:00 - Hurricane Danny

He was big and backward last season, needed time and wasn't really ready for a run in a bumper at that stage. He's done his share of schooling and this long distance novice hurdle looks an ideal race for him to make his debut. He is a work in progress and one for the future.

Best Chance

Iceo. 13:05 Newton Abbot. He has solid claims of winning again over fences at this track.

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now...