As expected, Paul Nicholls was in tremendously good spirits after his King George success with Bravemansgame, who discusses his plans for the remainder of the season, exclusively with Betfair.

Paul said: "He was very, very good. I watched the performance again last night when I got home and it was even better than I remembered."

"L'Homme Presse kept on jumping left and he didn't get into a smooth rhythm all the way round. But from our point of view, the future bodes very well for Bravemansgame."

"The Gold Cup is where we will head next. He won't run beforehand. He was A1 this morning and he's obviously improving."

Paul was equally pleased with Frodon, who ran a fine race in defeat.

Paul said: "Frodon was awesome, wasn't he? He's still got all that enthusiasm. He will either go to Taunton for the Portman Cup, or go for the Cotswold Chase at the end of January if the ground was on the better side."

Today, Trucker Lodge, who is competing in the Welsh National, has a good history in the race and Paul's excited to see him in action.

Paul said: "He's run well in all his marathon races to date, and he loves it at Chepstow. It would be a massive help if it rained all day so I'm praying for a wet day!"



Paul has 15 runners across three cards today, and he's got plenty to recommend.

