Bravemansgame is looking to land back to back renewals of the Grade 1 King George VI Chase and his trainer gave him a glowing update.
He said: "He's good, he has really come back together well. It wasn't easy running him at Haydock after having the run at Wetherby as it was only three weeks a part. I don't think he was quite at his best.
"I think he has come back to himself now, he schooled great in the week and Harry is thrilled with him. He worked very well on Saturday morning.
"People are forgetting he loves good ground, last year when he won the Charlie Hall it was virtually good, good to firm.
"The ground will be perfect for him at Kempton, he's unbeaten there with two Grade 1 wins from two runs, I think he's got a great chance.
Rubaud faces a tough task taking on Constitution Hill in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle but deserves his chance in the race having done nothing wrong so far this season.
Paul added: "He's won his last three starting off in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and then he won at Kempton. He has won at Kempton twice now actually. He also won very well at Wincanton last time out and the form of that has been franked by Hansard.
"We have a mountian to climb. Constitution Hill is one of the best hurdlers we have seen in years, he will be tough to beat but we have got to run somewhere and it is good prize money if we happen to finish second.
