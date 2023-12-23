</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Bravemansgame back to his best ahead of King George defence</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-12-23">23 December 2023</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-23T16:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-23T15:49:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to James Mackie about Team Ditcheat's runners on Boxing Day with key chances at Kempton and Aintree... Paul Nicholls' Boxing Day runners Bravemansgame and Frodon live chances in King George Hermes Allen, Rubaud and Tahmuras all discussed Completely free bet on any sport on Boxing Day Boxing Day sees 11 meetings across Britain and Ireland and Team Ditcheat have a handful of runners spread up and down the country. The 14-time champion trainer has big chances mainly at Kempton and Aintree and he gives his insight on all of his big runners across the afternoon. Hermes Allen is his first runner of the afternoon in Grade 1 company stepping up to 3m for the first time over fences under rules in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase. Paul said: "He's in good shape, he needed that run at Newbury we were pleased with the way he jumped and travelled and stayed on strong. "I'm sure three miles is going to bring out plenty of improvement. He loves good ground as well and the ground at Kempton looks like it's drying and it could be good all over come Tuesday. Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs Bravemansgame primed for King George Bravemansgame is looking to land back to back renewals of the Grade 1 King George VI Chase and his trainer gave him a glowing update. He said: "He's good, he has really come back together well. It wasn't easy running him at Haydock after having the run at Wetherby as it was only three weeks a part. I don't think he was quite at his best. "I think he has come back to himself now, he schooled great in the week and Harry is thrilled with him. He worked very well on Saturday morning. "People are forgetting he loves good ground, last year when he won the Charlie Hall it was virtually good, good to firm. "The ground will be perfect for him at Kempton, he's unbeaten there with two Grade 1 wins from two runs, I think he's got a great chance. Rubaud takes on Constitution Hill Rubaud faces a tough task taking on Constitution Hill in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle but deserves his chance in the race having done nothing wrong so far this season. Paul added: "He's won his last three starting off in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and then he won at Kempton. He has won at Kempton twice now actually. He also won very well at Wincanton last time out and the form of that has been franked by Hansard. "We have a mountian to climb. Constitution Hill is one of the best hurdlers we have seen in years, he will be tough to beat but we have got to run somewhere and it is good prize money if we happen to finish second. "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PaulNichollsNEW4.410x410.png" <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Paul Nicholls on his Boxing Day runners</figcaption> href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-bravemansgame-back-to-his-best-ahead-of-king-george-defence-231223-1290.html&text=Paul%20Nicholls%27%20Ditcheat%20Decs%3A%20Bravemansgame%20back%20to%20his%20best%20ahead%20of%20King%20George%20defence" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to James Mackie about Team Ditcheat's runners on Boxing Day with key chances at Kempton and Aintree...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Paul Nicholls' Boxing Day runners</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Bravemansgame and Frodon live chances in King George</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Hermes Allen, Rubaud and Tahmuras all discussed</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/completely-free-bet-on-betfair-for-any-sport-this-boxing-day-211223-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Completely free bet on any sport on Boxing Day</a></h3> </li> <hr><p><span>Boxing Day sees 11 meetings across Britain and Ireland and Team Ditcheat have a handful of runners spread up and down the country.</span></p><p><span aria-label class="c-mrkdwn__br" data-stringify-type="paragraph-break"></span><span>The 14-time champion trainer has big chances mainly at <strong>Kempton</strong> and <strong>Aintree</strong> and he gives his insight on all of his big runners across the afternoon.</span></p><p><span>Hermes Allen is his first runner of the afternoon in Grade 1 company stepping up to 3m for the first time over fences under rules in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32894911&raceTime=1703596800000&dayToSearch=20231226&marketId=924.388192713">Kauto Star Novices' Chase</a>.</span></p><p><span>Paul said: "He's in good shape, he needed that run at Newbury we were pleased with the way he jumped and travelled and stayed on strong.</span></p><p><span>"I'm sure three miles is going to bring out plenty of improvement. He loves good ground as well and the ground at Kempton looks like it's drying and it could be good all over come Tuesday.</span></p><hr><h2>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FbVNrZQAetA?si=vQLfALemIG-n8h8q" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Bravemansgame primed for King George

Bravemansgame is looking to land back to back renewals of the Grade 1 King George VI Chase and his trainer gave him a glowing update.

He said: "He's good, he has really come back together well. It wasn't easy running him at Haydock after having the run at Wetherby as it was only three weeks a part. I don't think he was quite at his best.

"I think he has come back to himself now, he schooled great in the week and Harry is thrilled with him. He worked very well on Saturday morning.

"People are forgetting he loves good ground, last year when he won the Charlie Hall it was virtually good, good to firm.

"The ground will be perfect for him at Kempton, he's unbeaten there with two Grade 1 wins from two runs, I think he's got a great chance.

Rubaud takes on Constitution Hill

Rubaud faces a tough task taking on Constitution Hill in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle but deserves his chance in the race having done nothing wrong so far this season.

Paul added: "He's won his last three starting off in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and then he won at Kempton. He has won at Kempton twice now actually. He also won very well at Wincanton last time out and the form of that has been franked by Hansard.

"We have a mountian to climb. Constitution Hill is one of the best hurdlers we have seen in years, he will be tough to beat but we have got to run somewhere and it is good prize money if we happen to finish second.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

