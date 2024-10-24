Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Brave Knight and Inca De Lafayette can both run well on Friday

Paul Nicholls has a small team of runners for the opening day of the Showcase meeting

Brave Knight looking to keep unbeaten record

Inca De Lafayette should like the better ground

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has just two runners on the first meeting of the National Hunt season at Cheltenham on Friday.

Both horses run for the Owners' Group with both Brave Knight and Inca De Lafayette looking to hold good chances on what looks a tricky days racing at Prestbury Park.

Brave Knight could be well handicapped off 127

The Ditcheat handlers first runner of the afternoon at Cheltenham is the unbeaten Brave Knight in the 15:00 and he said on his chances: "He has done really well since joining from Sir Mark Prescott's all be it he has won three summer races but he has kept on progressing.

"The horse he beat the last day won a nice race at Chepstow recently so he is in good form but he does have to step up now obviously but if the handicapper is right with his assessment of 127 he has got a nice chance.

"The filly is the one we all have to beat but it would not surprise me if he ran very well."

There has been money for gelding ahead of Friday currently being 4/15.00 from 11/26.50

Inca De Lafayette could be one to catch fresh

Inca De Lafayette is the Betfair ambassador's second runner on the card on Friday and the trainer explains he is one to watch when fresh: "He was down to run at Fontwell on Wednesday but the ground turned out be heavy and testing which wasn't ideal so we switched him to Cheltenham.

"He won first time out last year on good ground but 2m might be sharp enough for him around Cheltenham I would say but he is very very good fresh and he is in a good place and I can see him running a nice race."

No Saturday runners at Cheltenham but a strong team for Aintree on Sunday

"I am not going to have any runners at Cheltenham on Saturday I think the ground is a little bit too fast for Kalif Du Berlais, but plenty of runners on Sunday at Aintree and Wincanton and we will go through them on Friday morning."

