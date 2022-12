Paul has three runners on Tingle Creek day at Sandown

Couldn't be happier with Greaneteen ahead of feature

Says longer trip should suit Halo Des Obeaux

Longer trip should be in his favour

13:10 - Halo Des Obeaux

He won over two and a half miles in heavy ground at this track last month ridden by Freddie Gingell. As he was strong at the finish we are upping him to almost three miles which should be in his favour. He was raised 6lbs by the handicapper so its handy that Freddie can claim 7lbs.

On high enough mark but this race will put him spot on

14:20 - Friend Or Foe

I've been trying without success to find a race over fences for him over two miles with a bit of cut in the ground so he is back over hurdles under top weight in this valuable handicap.

He looks on a high enough mark and I'm hoping the run will put him spot on for the Castleford Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

In top order and loves Sandown

14:55 - Greaneteen

No. 5 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I couldn't be happier with Greaneteen who is in top order after his impressive success in the Haldon Gold Cup and is unbeaten in three Grade 1 chases at Sandown.

I like to think he has home advantage because of his great record at the track with the bonus that he won his prep race at Exeter and the ground at Sandown is perfect for him.

This is a seriously hot race as it should be for a Grade 1. It's fair to say that when Shiskin beat him at Kempton last Christmas the soft ground was against Greaneteen who'd had a very hard race in the Tingle Creek and probably shouldn't have run.

He will not run again over Christmas whatever happens on Saturday.

