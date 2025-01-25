Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Saturday Runners: Monmiral has a good each-way chance in Betfair Cleeve Hurdle

Really looking forward to seeing exciting French recruit Sauvignon

Ginny's Destiny the pick of my pair in the Betfair Handicap Chase

Trying three miles for the first time with course specialist Stage Star

Monmiral loves Cheltenham and can go well in the Betfair Cleeve Hurdle

He's an interesting recruit from France who won on his debut over hurdles in April, then finished second at Auteuil before showing improvement to land an £80,000 Listed event at the same track in June. We bought him shortly afterwards and gave him lots of time to acclimatise with three months out in a field so he was never going to be ready before Christmas.

Sauvignon is a half-brother to Sauverne, a Group 1 winner at Longchamp. He is very laid back, has enjoyed a couple of away days, and we are keeping on the tongue strap he wore in France. Rated 138 he's really come alive in the last few weeks, working smartly and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do though I expect him to improve for the run.

He didn't run too badly last time behind Djelo at Huntingdon and he won round the New course on this day last year.

He's in good order at home and though he has to carry top weight of 12 stone I'm hopeful he will bounce back to some sort of form on easy ground that will suit him.

He is a real course specialist, won this race two years ago off a mark of 138, and then went up 11lbs after his victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.

Although he's very well and obviously shines at the track he struggled off his lofty new rating in the December Gold Cup last month and has it all to do.

He's another course specialist and we are trying three miles with him for the first time because he has been flat out on his two starts this season.

He's in good shape and looks a million dollars but has paid for being so consistent last season and this will tell us if he can take the step up to Graded company.

He missed an engagement at a Plumpton when the card was abandoned and is one of mine in no man's land as his handicap mark is too high and he finds it tough against the best at level weights.

He ran tidily when second to Strong Leader at Newbury in November, stays strongly, loves Cheltenham and has a sporting each way chance against a couple of Grade 1 winners in the field.

Slightly better ground will suit Quebecois who will make a cracking chaser next season. He found conditions a bit too testing when finishing an excellent second to Bill Joyce at Sandown.

While I expect him to go well again he does looks up against it taking on five last time out winners including Potters Charm who will be hard to beat on all known form.

Timeform Verdict

Ginny's Destiny - 13:50 Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls has several chances at Cheltenham on Saturday, but perhaps his best one comes with Ginny's Destiny in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase.

He comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has an excellent record over this course and distance, wins including the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase on this card 12 months ago, and he ran a gallant race in defeat to Grey Dawning (had beaten that horse prior) in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase on the Old Course at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ginny's Destiny hasn't quite been at his best so far this season, but he's better than that, and with two runs under his belt, he has the potential to bounce back now returned to his favoured venue.

