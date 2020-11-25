Paul Nicholls: Can't wait to see McFabulous in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle

Hopeful of a good run with track set to suit

12:45 - Eritage

I've always thought he would improve once going over fences and was pleased to see him making a winning debut in a novice handicap Chase at Ludlow just over a month ago on his first start since a wind op. While it is true to say his task was certainly helped by the fall of the leader Goa Lil at the final fence when he was a couple of lengths clear Eritage was staying on strongly at the time and it might have been quite close between them. The handicapper played fair by only raising him 3lbs and I'm hopeful of another good run from Eritage who will enjoy the galloping nature of the track at Newbury compared to Ludlow.

Thriving at present and has lots in his favour

13:15 - Bravemansgame

No. 2 Bravemansgame (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

He is a lovely prospect who was just beaten by a smart horse of Jonjo O'Neill's at Chepstow before winning with plenty to spare at Exeter early this month. Bravemansgame has thrived since that race and I wanted to give him one run in another novice hurdle before raising our sights with him in something like the Challow Hurdle at Newbury over Christmas.

Distance, track and going are just the ticket

13:50 - Getaway Trump

He is a talented horse who has won twice over fences this season, most recently at Fakenham, and the good news is that he doesn't get a penalty for them. Two and a half miles on decent ground at a flat track is just the ticket for Getaway Trump. The only slight worry is that this comes only 10 days after Fakenham but he didn't have a hard race there and is bouncing at home.

Back down to winning mark and goes well fresh

14:25 - San Benedeto

He is a regular at Newbury, loves the track and landed a big pot there in the Greatwood Gold Cup in April last year off a mark of 147. He has had some stiff tasks since then and most recently was too keen for his own good when finishing midfield in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen in July. San Benedeto is now back to down to 147, goes well fresh, will love the decent ground and it wouldn't surprise me to see him competitive in this.

We've had this race in mind for months

15:00 - McFabulous

I think the world of McFabulous who came good towards the end of last season after we ironed out his jumping. He was then very impressive on his seasonal debut at Chepstow early in October, jumping slickly and cruising clear in the closing stages. I've had this race in mind for him for months, the ground is ideal, and while it is a step up in class he looks fantastic in his coat and continues to please at home.

No. 4 Mcfabulous (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

He has never raced over a trip this far but he won easily over two miles, five furlongs at Kempton in the spring and everything he does suggests it will not be a problem. I am really looking forward to running McFabulous who schooled well on Tuesday morning.

Doncaster

Surprised us last time and has done well since

12:25 - Flash Collonges

He is a big, scopey chasing type who won nicely at Exeter on his debut early this month, readily pulling clear in the closing stages. He surprised me a bit that day as we hadn't seen too many fireworks from him at home. Flash Collonges has done well since then and will be more streetwise now.

Track and distance look ideal

13:25 - Dr Sanderson

He had an entry at Newbury but this race looks a better fit for Dr Sanderson who won really well on his return to action at Plumpton just over a month ago. Although the handicapper has since raised him 7lbs to a mark of 139 I'd say two and a half miles going left handed on a flat track looks ideal for him.

Ready to start but will improve for experience

15:10 - Great Gable

He is a promising store horse by Fame and Glory out of Mistress Mole, a relation of Mr Mole who was a useful horse for us a few years ago and won the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in 2015. He is ready to start now and as with all our bumper horses is bound to improve for the experience.

