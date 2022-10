Welcome to the first week of Paul's Ditcheat Diary and what a superb week to kickstart his exclusive weekly chats with Betfair's very own Barry Orr.

After Bravemansgame won the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday, Paul Nicholls expressed his delight with his stable star, revealing his next steps and plans for the season ahead.

Paul reveals: "That was Bravemansgame's first run of the season, he's only been on the gallops back at home and he's only going to improve for that (Wetherby) performance."

"The aim is to get him in the best possible shape ahead of the King George on Boxing Day."

Thyme White was another winner for Paul Nicholls, who was tipped up at 10.09/1 by Dan Barber on Racing...Only Bettor podcast, much to the surprise of our Betfair ambassador.

Paul says: "He actually surprised me on Saturday, I thought he'd need the run in all honesty. There's a Handicap Chase on 19th November at Ascot, which is where we will next see him run."

You can watch and listen to Paul's exclusive thoughts below. Keep an eye out for Paul's next chat with Barry on Friday, when Paul reveals his runners for Saturday's action.