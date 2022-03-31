Paul Nicholls Ayr Runners Preview: Shearer can mount successful border raid

Plenty to like about Shearer here

13:45 - Shearer



He is an improving young horse, stays well and won nicely over two and a half miles at Newbury a month ago wearing cheek pieces for the first time. He will make a lovely chaser next season and should relish the step up to three miles at Ayr.

No. 2 Shearer (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 127

Decent Chance for Flic



15:30 - Flic Ou Voyou



He was always going to be a chaser and ran a cracking race last time when second to Killer Kane at Sandown on ground that was softer than ideal for him. The drier the conditions at Ayr the more he will like it in a tight little Listed handicap. He must have a decent chance.

No. 4 Flic Ou Voyou (Fr) EXC 4.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 135

Flat track suits Skatman



17:15 - Skatman



He wants this trip of three miles, is another who appreciates good ground, and needs to be running on a flat track like Ayr. He was dropped 3lbs after finishing fourth at Hereford in January.

No. 2 Skatman (Ire) EXC 5.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 121

My best chance runs at Newbury

Irish Hil in the 15:05 at Newbury. Has a good chance of going one better back at Newbury.




