Paul Nicholls Ayr Runners Preview: Shearer can mount successful border raid

Jumps horse Shearer
Shearer has conditions in his favour

A busy Friday for Paul Nicholls sees our ambassador with runners at Newbury and Ayr, and you can read about his horses in Scotland here...

"Skatman wants this trip of three miles, is another who appreciates good ground, and needs to be running on a flat track like Ayr."

Plenty to like about Shearer here

13:45 - Shearer

He is an improving young horse, stays well and won nicely over two and a half miles at Newbury a month ago wearing cheek pieces for the first time. He will make a lovely chaser next season and should relish the step up to three miles at Ayr.

Decent Chance for Flic


15:30 - Flic Ou Voyou

He was always going to be a chaser and ran a cracking race last time when second to Killer Kane at Sandown on ground that was softer than ideal for him. The drier the conditions at Ayr the more he will like it in a tight little Listed handicap. He must have a decent chance.

Flat track suits Skatman


17:15 - Skatman

He wants this trip of three miles, is another who appreciates good ground, and needs to be running on a flat track like Ayr. He was dropped 3lbs after finishing fourth at Hereford in January.

My best chance runs at Newbury

Irish Hil in the 15:05 at Newbury. Has a good chance of going one better back at Newbury. Read about Irish Hill and all my other Newbury runners here.

