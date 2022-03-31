- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 127
Paul Nicholls Ayr Runners Preview: Shearer can mount successful border raid
A busy Friday for Paul Nicholls sees our ambassador with runners at Newbury and Ayr, and you can read about his horses in Scotland here...
Plenty to like about Shearer here
13:45 - Shearer
He is an improving young horse, stays well and won nicely over two and a half miles at Newbury a month ago wearing cheek pieces for the first time. He will make a lovely chaser next season and should relish the step up to three miles at Ayr.
Decent Chance for Flic
15:30 - Flic Ou Voyou
He was always going to be a chaser and ran a cracking race last time when second to Killer Kane at Sandown on ground that was softer than ideal for him. The drier the conditions at Ayr the more he will like it in a tight little Listed handicap. He must have a decent chance.
Flat track suits Skatman
17:15 - Skatman
He wants this trip of three miles, is another who appreciates good ground, and needs to be running on a flat track like Ayr. He was dropped 3lbs after finishing fourth at Hereford in January.
My best chance runs at Newbury
Irish Hil in the 15:05 at Newbury. Has a good chance of going one better back at Newbury. Read about Irish Hill and all my other Newbury runners here.
