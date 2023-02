Paul operating with a strike rate shy of 33%

Inthewaterside won his second bumper at Sandown rather well, going away by over six lengths, keeping his 100% record intact.

Paul says: "He surprised us a bit. He won at Exeter but took his step forward at Sandown. I think Waterside State preferred the ground on Saturday - the ground was wet at Exeter when he won there - but it was a great result."

Twin Power opens up account

Paul had more success at Sandown, as Twin Power won the Novices' Handicap Hurdle, breaking his maiden tag at the fifth time of asking. Paul explained it was a good run and victory for his horse, and one which was very much due.

Paul says: "He's improving rapidly, and we weren't surprised with the performance. He was a nice big price for anybody who backed him. Hopefully if he gets in he will run in the Finals at Sandown next time."

Afadil Cheltenham bound

Over at Musselburgh, Afadil backed up his impressive win at Taunton with another victory, laying down his marker for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Paul says: "He's nothing but progressive. He won an average race at Taunton the other week but that was more of a schooling exercise for him - he had to start somewhere."

"He travelled well (at Musselburgh), up in grade and would need to step up again but I wouldn't be surprised if he did. We can sharpen his jumping up, and I think the stronger the race is run it will suit him better."

"They didn't go that quick yesterday and then sprinted up the straight, but he still got there easily, before idling in front a little."

"He won't go for the Fred Winter, as he'll need another run, and with it being close to the Cheltenham Festival I suspect we'll go straight to the Triumph Hurdle."

When asked for one he's keen to see in action this week, Paul says there's a horse at Taunton tomorrow worth keeping tabs on:

"I've got a feeling Holetown Hero will run very well at Taunton on Tuesday. Ground will suit him well, he's a course winner and he's improving. We've got lots at Taunton tomorrow actually, so hopefully we can have a productive week."

