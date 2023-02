Afadil looking to replicate Taunton success

13:22 - Afadil

No. 2 Afadil (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He made an eye-catching hurdles debut for us at Taunton where he won easily despite running green when he was left in front.

He won with any amount in hand and can only improve for the experience.

The valuable Scottish Triumph Hurdle looks a suitable step up in grade for Afadil who schooled brilliantly on the grass in midweek and is in seriously good order.

Better ground the key

13:55 - Friend Or Foe

He ran all right in the Castleford Chase at Wetherby over Christmas until tiring late on. He jumps and travels in his races, and is ready to take a step forward now.

Better ground at Musselburgh will suit Friend or Foe who will hopefully get a good lead from Fidelio Vallis, one of our ex horses.

Exciting prospect has a live chance after debut win

14:25 - Toothless

No. 4 Toothless (Fr) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

His hurdles form in three races in France last spring was ordinary but he looked a smart horse when bolting in by thirty five lengths on his debut for us at Fakenham on New Year's Day.

A half brother to Sceaux Royal, he is bred in the purple and Bryony Frost was very enthusiastic about him afterwards. Toothless will enjoy the ground conditions at Musselburgh and has a live chance.

Fresh and hopefully firing

14:55 - Shearer

Having made a bright start to the season, winning tidily twice, he was virtually brought down at Cheltenham before we rode him wrong at Newbury late in November when he was up the pace from the start.

Shearer has had a nice break since then, is much better fresh and this time we will drop him in early on and ride him patiently. His long term target is the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.