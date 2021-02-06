To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: A trio of good runs expected from my Sunday runners at Musselburgh

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has three runners at Musselburgh on Sunday afternoon

The weekend racing continues with a good card at Musselburgh on Sunday, and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has three runners on the afternoon...

"Best Chance: Threeunderthrufive - 14:25. Progressing well and will appreciate the step up in trip."

Decent Flat performer has scope to make a hurdler

13:55 - Wise Glory

He is a nice horse we bought from Simon and Ed Crisford's yard at the Newmarket sales on the recommendation of my daughter Megan. He was decent on the flat last year, winning twice, ended up with a mark of 86 and has the size and scope to make a decent hurdler. I've been pleased with Wise Glory's schooling and expect him to run well though he is bound to improve for the experience.

Good chance for a horse with a lot of potential

14:25 - Threeunderthrufive

I've had this race in mind for Threeunderthrufive for a while. He was a bit backward last season but is a horse with a lot of potential and has won nicely on both starts over hurdles this winter. He jumps well, will appreciate the step up in trip to three miles and has already shown he handles testing conditions. Good chance.

Extended trip should be just up her street

16:25 - Get The Appeal

She has been running well without much luck and looked set to win at Exeter in November until falling two out. She just gets into this 0-110 handicap off top weight and was staying on steadily when third at Taunton last time. This extended trip of two and three quarter miles should be just up her street.

