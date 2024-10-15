Paul Nicholls 2024/25 National Hunt Season Preview: Four Juveniles & Bumpers to follow

Paul Nicholls four juveniles and bumpers to follow for the 2024/25 season

Calvino has done everything very nicely

Sauvignon and Nardaran the pick of the juvenile hurdlers

Talk To The Man a horse that we really like

The 2024/25 National Hunt season is now on the horizon and Betfair amabassador Paul Nicholls has outlined four juveniles and bumpers to keep on side during the campaign. The Ditcheat handler outlines their targets for the year whilst also going into depth on how they have summered during the off-season.

🌟 Meet some future stars of the @PFNicholls yard! pic.twitter.com/pB85bBv7qY -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 12, 2024

Calvino

"A very nice horse by Walk In The Park, from a good family. He's done everything very nicely and he's quite forward, I'd expect him to run very well when he runs in a bumper, I'd like to think around the end of October, early November."

Sauvignon & Nardaran

"We have two juvenile hurdlers that I've picked out from the team that I've got to run. An obvious one is Sauvignon, he won a couple of races in France, he's got really smart form.

"We gave him a nice little break when he came over from France so he won't be ready to run until after Christmas, but he's one we really like.

"The other one is a horse called Nardaran. He's had one run on the Flat in France, he was third in a maiden, he ran very very nicely. We've given him time and he'll go juvenile hurdling, I guess around Christmas time."

Talk To The Man

"This is an interesting 4yo. It's hard to pick bumper horses out to follow because we've got quite a lot of un-raced ones, but this is a horse who has already won a point-to-point in Ireland. He's by Walk In The Park from a really good staying family.

"The plan is to probably start him off in a bumper at Ascot in the autumn. He's a big baby, we haven't done any fast work with him yet but he's a horse we just like with his attitude, his frame and his pedigree, and hopefully we can be lucky with him."