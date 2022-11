Paul tells us about how he likes to work

On the race to retain his champion trainer title

On Megan retiring from race riding

How we improved Knappers Hill

Paul says: ''On a Monday we'd school a lot of the horses who might run during the week. They'll have have an hour on the walker as well.''

150 horses is the max a trainer can have and that's the number currently in residence at Ditcheat giving Paul a lot of ammunition to use throughout the year.

When asked about the hurdle set up at Ditcheat, Paul describes it as a lovely field on gravel, where we can put the hurdles out from November onwards so all the babies can go and sharpen up on the grass.

Megan noted that this was something that paid dividends with Knappers Hill last year.

Paul replies: ''Yeah, and it improved his (Knappers Hill) jumping. Lots of houses can gallop flat out, it's when they go steady and have to think, fiddle and do different things.''

Megan pointed out how Paul likes to put six blue barrels at the bottom of his ditches and asks what's the reasoning for that.

He says: ''It just makes them look into the bottom and concentrate, just make them look a little. Denman, if you schooled him around here with no barrels, he'd go round no problem. If you put the blue barrels in, he used to go round and stop every time.''

Adapting to stay at the top

Trainers tend to have a way of doing things and Paul commented on how he like his horses to have ''had two years schooling'' by the time they're five and then ''they're ready to go novice hurdling.''

Megan says: ''You've obviously learnt a lot yourself over the years, is there anything you wish could done different or changed?''

Paul answers: ''I don't think you ever look back, you've got to look forward and learn along the way. We've learnt to do lots of jumping and that's a big key to what we do.''

Of his rivals, Paul feels that Nicky Henderson has a really strong and if they all click, he's got a big chance. He does, however, feel that rivals Dan Skelton and Fergal O'Brien may lack some of the top ones where the big prize money is.

