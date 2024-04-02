Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: We will have a big team for Aintree

Productive and profitable Easter weekend

Paul talks Team Ditcheat plans for Aintree

Check out our Aintree 2024 Grand National Hub

Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund. Read more here

Team Ditcheat had a couple of winners at Plumpton on Easter Sunday, after going close with a few seconds, and Paul said:

"Emailandy was a particularly nice winner. He appreciated the slightly better ground and will go to Sandown on the last day of the season for a handicap hurdle.

"[Plumpton winner] Fame and Fun has been waiting for good ground. He jumped nicely. He will run again this season."

"Easter Monday was frustrating as we kept hitting the crossbar. We ended up winning the bumper at Chepstow with The Bluesman. Sans Bruit and Largy Poet both ran well when finishing second.

"We ended up winning a few quid. At one stage we were 67 or 68K behind Dan Skelton in the Trainers' Championship and we are now down to around £25k or £26K. It was a productive weekend, I am pleased with the way the horses are still running and we are looking forward to Aintree next week."

Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary...

Ditcheat stars going to Grand National meeting

Paul expects to have a quiet weekend on 6 and 7 April before Team Ditcheat head to Aintree for the Grand National meeting the following week.

He said: "If it keeps raining this week, I can see us having no runners this weekend.

"Everything that is entered at Aintree has been schooling this morning (Tuesday). We schooled the hurdlers, which includes Monmiral who won at Cheltenham as well as Kalif Du Berlais and Caldwell Potter who did not go to Cheltenham.

"Kalif keeps on improving and Harry said this morning that Caldwell has really come alive. I am thrilled with them.

"We will school the chasers next, such as Ginny's Destiny and Bravemansgame. They are all intended to run at Aintree. We will have a big team and I am really looking forward to it."