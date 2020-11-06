Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby makes seasonal debut in busy day at Aintree

Saturday - Aintree

Softer conditions will help his chances

12:25 - Dubai Guest

Dubai Guest steps up to two-and-a-half miles, a trip that I think will help him. The softer the ground, the better his chances and he seems in good form at home, but he will certainly come on for his first run over hurdles.

He's sharpened up for last run

13:00 - General Custard

General Custard ran well in a beginners' chase at Wetherby last month after having 22 months off the racetrack. He seems in good form and has definitely sharpened up for the previous run. He looks to have an each-way chance if coping with the hustle and bustle of handicap company.

Seasonal reappearance for stable star

14:40 - Thomas Darby

Thomas Darby makes his seasonal debut against five other rivals and he doesn't look too badly in at the weights. My worry would be that it won't be a truly run race as he prefers a strong gallop, but he's in good form and I'm looking forward to starting him out in what will hopefully be a fruitful campaign.

No. 3 Thomas Darby (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He looks off a competitive mark on handicap debut

15:20 - Notre Pari

Notre Pari was disappointing on his first start over fences at Carlisle and would have to improve significantly from that run here. I am looking forward to running him in a handicap, though, and he looks to be off a competitive mark.

Wincanton

13:15 - Getaway Luv & Salley Gardens

Salley Gardens ran very ordinary in a bumper first time out at Exeter last month and now makes his hurdle debut. He looks to have it all to do.

Getaway Luv was unlucky not to win a bumper on his first start at Lingfield last year and then pulled too hard at Ludlow. He will enjoy the good ground, so will be ridden patiently and with a bit of luck, he can give Paul Nicholls's Flic Ou Voyou a race, although he will be very tough to beat.

