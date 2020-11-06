- Trainer: Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby makes seasonal debut in busy day at Aintree
It's another busy day for Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy, who saddles six runners ahead of Saturday's meetings at Aintree and Wincanton. Here's his thoughts...
"My worry would be that it won't be a truly run race as he prefers a strong gallop, but he's in good form"
Saturday - Aintree
Softer conditions will help his chances
Dubai Guest steps up to two-and-a-half miles, a trip that I think will help him. The softer the ground, the better his chances and he seems in good form at home, but he will certainly come on for his first run over hurdles.
He's sharpened up for last run
General Custard ran well in a beginners' chase at Wetherby last month after having 22 months off the racetrack. He seems in good form and has definitely sharpened up for the previous run. He looks to have an each-way chance if coping with the hustle and bustle of handicap company.
Seasonal reappearance for stable star
Thomas Darby makes his seasonal debut against five other rivals and he doesn't look too badly in at the weights. My worry would be that it won't be a truly run race as he prefers a strong gallop, but he's in good form and I'm looking forward to starting him out in what will hopefully be a fruitful campaign.
He looks off a competitive mark on handicap debut
Wincanton
13:15 - Getaway Luv & Salley Gardens
Salley Gardens ran very ordinary in a bumper first time out at Exeter last month and now makes his hurdle debut. He looks to have it all to do.
Getaway Luv was unlucky not to win a bumper on his first start at Lingfield last year and then pulled too hard at Ludlow. He will enjoy the good ground, so will be ridden patiently and with a bit of luck, he can give Paul Nicholls's Flic Ou Voyou a race, although he will be very tough to beat.