Olly Murphy: Some nice prospects at Newbury among my eight Thursday runners

Market Rasen

Point-to-point winner has schooled well at home

12:00 - Gunsight Ridge

Gunsight Ridge was a bit disappointing in a bumper this time last year but he has schooled well at home and is a winner of a point-to-point. Whatever he does, he will come on for but he looks to have an each-way chance.

Step up in trip can hopefully suit

12:30 - Fivetotwelve

No. 2 Fivetotwelve EXC 1.03 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Lewis Stones

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Fivetotwelve ran well on her last start at Chepstow last month. Hopefully, the step up in trip and fitting of a tongue-tie will help and conditions look to suit her. Lewis Stones takes off a useful 7lbs, so I think she is another with place claims.

He will come on for seasonal reappearance

14:40 - Todd

Todd makes his seasonal reappearance here and he finished last season in some decent form. He usually comes on for his first run so whatever he does he will improve on and is maybe more one to watch with a run under his belt.

He can go well at a big price

15:15 - Spirit Of Waterloo

Spirit Of Waterloo was a bit disappointing at Huntingdon last month but he will be suited by the run. I think a step up in trip will help him and he is one who can go well at a big price under David England.

Sedgefield

Fakenham winner now carries penalty

12:10 - Here Comes Johny

Here Comes Johny won very nicely at Fakenham last time and now has a penalty to shoulder as a result. He's up slightly in trip now and it looks to be between him and Gordon Elliot's Get Rich Die Plyin. Top Amateur James King takes off 5lbs.

Newbury

Horse I like makes hurdle debut

12:55 - No Risk Des Flos

No Risk Des Flos runs in a hot-looking novice hurdle for his debut in this sphere. I'm looking forward to running him and his schooling has been good at home, for all that he may lack a bit of experience. He's a horse I like a lot, and I'm hoping he can go well.

A lovely horse for the future

15:40 - Duke Of Rockingham

No. 3 Duke Of Rockingham EXC 1.03 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Duke Of Rockingham is a sharp type who has come to hand quite quickly. He's a lovely horse for the future and whatever he does, he will improve for the experience. I'm looking forward to running him and would be delighted if he's able to finish in the first four.

He has done everything nicely at home

16:15 - Fletch

Fletch is a horse who is very workmanlike and it's taken a while for the penny to drop. He's done everything nicely at home and is another I'm looking forward to getting onto the track. I think he's capable of going well but it looks a good bumper on pedigrees.