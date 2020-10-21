Olly Murphy: Grey Spirit heads host of each-way chances on Thursday

Ludlow

Two each-way chances

13:25 - Grey Spirit & African Dance

Grey Spirit is a winner of his last two races, including when beating a Grade 2 runner-up, and has a double-penalty to shoulder here. That won't be easy, but Lewis Stones takes 7lbs off and he's in good form. Despite giving plenty of weight away, he looks to have a solid each-way chance.

African Dance is having his first run over hurdles under Harry Cobden and his work at home has been good. He will improve for whatever he does and has an each-way chance in this field, but may just lack experience.

Carlisle

Step up in trip should suit him

12:35 - Grandads Cottage

Grandads Cottage is in good form ahead of his first run over hurdles and I think the step up to two-and-a-half miles will suit him well. His schooling has been good, and he's got point-to-point form. He has definitely improved for the summer break and I would be disappointed if he didn't run very well.

Schooling good ahead of hurdling debut

13:08 - Jetaway Joey

Jetaway Joey was a winner on soft ground on his last start at Fontwell in a bumper back in February. His schooling has been good at home and he will certainly come on for the experience, having never ran in a point-to-point. He's another horse I think a bit of and is another with a good each-way shout.

Duo to contest the beginners' chase

13:40 - Notre Pari & Bon Calvados

Notre Pari has some good hurdle form to date and ran well in his point-to-point. He didn't run at Market Rasen so we've decided to drop him back in trip here and he would have a good each-way chance in this field.

Bon Calvados is a long way wrong at the weights, but he must run in a beginners' chase to qualify to run in handicaps. He looks to have it all to do.

Looking forward to starting his season off here

14:15 - Nickolson

Nickolson is a horse I've always spoken highly of and I'm looking forward to running him in this intermediate hurdle. It looks a fascinating race with only four-runners but he's in good form and I'm really looking forward to starting his season off here. Ribble Valley looks tough to beat but hopefully my runner can give a good account of himself.

Pair in good form at home

14:50 - Valentino Dancer & Mon Port

Valentino Dancer has been disappointing on the track of late and looks to be badly handicapped. He'll have to show signs of a revival, but he seems in good form at home.

Mon Port took a heavy fall over fences at Warwick on his last start in November, but hopefully this race can get him some confidence back. He is capable of running a big race at a decent price under Aidan Coleman.